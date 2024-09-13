Federal investigation targets close allies of Mayor Adams

A widening federal investigation into top officials in Mayor Eric Adams’ inner circle continues to raise concerns, as several high-profile figures close to the mayor are reportedly under scrutiny by the FBI.

Last week, the FBI raided the uptown home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. Wright shares the home with David Banks, New York City's Schools Chancellor.

David Banks is the brother of Philip Banks III, the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety.

According to the New York Times, Deputy Mayor Banks is part of an FBI bribery investigation.

Agents took the electronic devices from those two homes and that of a third Banks brother, Terence, who runs a consulting firm.

Their father, Philip Banks Jr., was an NYPD lieutenant during the time Adams served as a captain.

Mayor Adams has been known for keeping a close inner circle, but the practice is drawing attention as the federal investigation unfolds.

"Sometimes that's even worse than taking a chance and saying, well, you know, I'm not sure about this person, but they've been loyal to me for 20 years and I have no palpable reason to discard that friendship," said David Shapiro, Director of Inspection and Oversight at John Jay College.

FBI Probe Reaches Edward Caban

Former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, who resigned this week, has also been drawn into the investigation.

Caban's phone was seized by the FBI last week, prompting him to step down to avoid becoming a distraction.

His resignation letter hinted at connections to his twin brother, James Caban, who is allegedly involved in a corruption investigation. James Caban, fired by the NYPD in 2001, now runs a security firm that handles NYC nightclubs.

Another key figure in the scandal is Timothy Pearson, a former NYPD officer who was subpoenaed by the FBI. Pearson, who worked alongside Adams in the police force, had his phone seized as part of the investigation.

Mayor Adams has said that neither he nor his staff are the targets of the investigation, and City Hall has released a statement indicating that they will fully cooperate with the investigation.