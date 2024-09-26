List of names, investigations tied to Eric Adams
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Wednesday, but this comes as a laundry list of subpoenas, raids and investigations surround him and people within his administration.
This includes the resignations of top officials, including the NYPD commissioner and schools chancellor.
Here's a look at who these aides and officials are, what the investigations are related to, and how this all ties back to Eric Adams:
Federal investigation into Adams, connections to multiple countries
Some of the people listed have been asked for information and have not necessarily been charged with a crime. The city's Department of Investigation is part of the four investigations.
- Eric Adams: Indicted and official residence searched after devices seized and subpoenaed
- Brianna Suggs: Former chief fund-raiser who reassigned after home search and devices seizure
- Rana Abbasova: Aide to Adams who is reportedly on leave and cooperating with inquiry after home search
- Cenk Öcal: Former Turkish Airlines executive whose home was reportedly searched
- Reyhan Özgür: According to the Times, Özgür is a former Turkish consul general in New York who was named in a subpoena
- Arda Sayiner: According to the Times, Sayiner is a brand adviser of sorts, who was named in a subpoena
Federal investigation into top City Hall aides, allies
- Timothy Pearson: Senior adviser to the senior whose phone was seized
- Philip Banks III: Deputy mayor for public safety whose phone was seized
- Terence Banks: Consultant whose home was searched and phone was seized
- David C. Banks: Philip Banks' brother and schools chancellor who is resigning after phones were seized
- Sheena Wright: First deputy mayor and partner of David Banks' partner whose phone was seized
Federal investigation into former police commissioner's twin brother
- Edward A. Caban: Former police commissioner who resigned after phone was seized
- James Caban: Former police officer and brother to Edward whose phone was seized
- Raul Pintos: Chief of staff under Caban who reportedly retired after commissioner resignation and phone seizure
Other investigations, legal concerns
- Winnie Greco Senior adviser to the mayor who has had multiple homes searched
- Eric Ulrich: Former buildings' commissioner who was charged with taking bribes
- Thomas G. Donlon: Interim police commissioner who the Times reports had homes searched and material seized
- Dwayne Montgomery: Former police inspector who pleaded guilty to conspiracy
- Timothy Pearson: Senior adviser to the mayor, who faces several lawsuits involving sexual harassment accusations
- Eric Adams: Earlier this year a woman accused Adams of asking for oral sex in 1993
- Anthony Saccavino: NYC Fire department chief who was arrested for bribery, corruption
- Brian Cordasco: NYC Fire department chief who was arrested for bribery, corruption
- Anthony Miranda: NYC Sheriff reportedly under investigation over claims he allegedly solicited donations
Others who have resigned, not implicated
- Lisa Zornberg: Adams' chief counsel resigned on Sept. 15
- Dr. Ashwi Vasan: Health Commissioner of New York City who submitted his resignation and will leave his position by the end of this year.