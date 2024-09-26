List of names, investigations tied to Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Wednesday, but this comes as a laundry list of subpoenas, raids and investigations surround him and people within his administration.

This includes the resignations of top officials, including the NYPD commissioner and schools chancellor.

Here's a look at who these aides and officials are, what the investigations are related to, and how this all ties back to Eric Adams:

Federal investigation into Adams, connections to multiple countries

Some of the people listed have been asked for information and have not necessarily been charged with a crime. The city's Department of Investigation is part of the four investigations.

Eric Adams: Indicted and official residence searched after devices seized and subpoenaed Indicted and official residence searched after devices seized and subpoenaed

Brianna Suggs: Former chief fund-raiser who reassigned after home search and devices seizure Former chief fund-raiser who reassigned after home search and devices seizure

Rana Abbasova: Aide to Adams who is reportedly on leave and cooperating with inquiry after home search Aide to Adams who is reportedly on leave and cooperating with inquiry after home search

Cenk Öcal: Former Turkish Airlines executive whose home was reportedly searched Former Turkish Airlines executive whose home was reportedly searched

Reyhan Özgür: According to the Times, Özgür is a former Turkish consul general in New York who was named in a subpoena

Arda Sayiner: According to the Times, Sayiner is a brand adviser of sorts, who was named in a subpoena

Federal investigation into top City Hall aides, allies

Timothy Pearson : Senior adviser to the senior whose phone was seized Senior adviser to the senior whose phone was seized

Philip Banks III: Deputy mayor for public safety whose phone was seized

Terence Banks: Consultant whose home was searched and phone was seized Consultant whose home was searched and phone was seized

David C. Banks: Philip Banks' brother and schools chancellor who is resigning after phones were seized

Sheena Wright: First deputy mayor and partner of David Banks' partner whose phone was seized First deputy mayor and partner of David Banks' partner whose phone was seized

Federal investigation into former police commissioner's twin brother

Edward A. Caban: Former police commissioner who resigned after phone was seized

James Caban: Former police officer and brother to Edward whose phone was seized Former police officer and brother to Edward whose phone was seized

Raul Pintos: Chief of staff under Caban who reportedly retired after commissioner resignation and phone seizure Chief of staff under Caban who reportedly retired after commissioner resignation and phone seizure

Other investigations, legal concerns

Winnie Greco Senior adviser to the mayor who has had multiple homes searched Senior adviser to the mayor who has had multiple homes searched

Eric Ulrich: Former buildings' commissioner who was charged with taking bribes Former buildings' commissioner who was charged with taking bribes

Thomas G. Donlon: Interim police commissioner who the Interim police commissioner who the Times reports had homes searched and material seized

Dwayne Montgomery: Former police inspector who pleaded guilty to conspiracy Former police inspector who pleaded guilty to conspiracy

Timothy Pearson: Senior adviser to the mayor, who faces several lawsuits involving sexual harassment accusations Senior adviser to the mayor, who faces several lawsuits involving sexual harassment accusations

Eric Adams: Earlier this year a woman accused Adams of asking for oral sex in 1993 Earlier this year a woman accused Adams of asking for oral sex in 1993

Anthony Saccavino: NYC Fire department chief who was arrested for bribery, corruption NYC Fire department chief who was arrested for bribery, corruption

Brian Cordasco: NYC Fire department chief who was arrested for bribery, corruption NYC Fire department chief who was arrested for bribery, corruption

Anthony Miranda: NYC Sheriff reportedly under investigation over claims he allegedly solicited donations

Others who have resigned, not implicated