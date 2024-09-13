Tom Donlon takes over as fourth NYPD Commissioner since 2021

Tom Donlon has officially taken over as interim NYPD commissioner, becoming the fourth person to lead the department since 2021.

Donlon, who previously served as New York State’s Director of Homeland Security, steps into the role vacated by Edward Caban.

Caban, who announced his resignation last week, officially stepped down at 5 p.m. today amid ongoing investigations involving his twin brother. In a resignation letter, Caban stated that his decision was made "for the good of the city and the department."

Now, for the first time in two decades, the NYPD will be led by someone who did not rise through its own ranks.

A new approach for the NYPD?

Donlon's experience includes a range of inter-agency work at the state level, with background in the FBI and task forces focused on law enforcement and national security.

"I couldn't be happier for the city that he's going to run the police department," said former New York Governor David Paterson, who appointed Donlon as the state's Director of Homeland Security. "And believe me, when he runs the police department, there will not be any violations that get far before he addresses them."

Paterson also praised Donlon's no-nonsense approach, and said that he would bring a fresh set of eyes to the department.

"When he worked for the FBI, some of the task forces that he worked on really had a plan for how they were going to develop the ranks, and I think if the men and women of the police department, who I think are very fair people, give him a chance, this time next year we won't evenbe thinking about whether or not they're cooperating with him because I think they will really enjoy working under him," Paterson said.

Uncertainty surrounds Caban's exit

Caban's departure comes as the FBI continues an investigation, believed to involve Caban's twin brother, James Caban. While Edward Caban has not been named a target, his resignation forces yet another change of NYPD leadership under Mayor Eric Adams.

According to his lawyer, Caban intends to fully cooperate with investigators.