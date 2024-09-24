NYC Sheriff Miranda accused of soliciting donations amid illegal weed shop raids: reports

NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda's office is facing scrutiny over cash seizures made during the raids of illegal weed shops.

Miranda is reportedly under investigation over claims he allegedly solicited donations for an organization he heads, in exchange for looking the other way at targets being investigated by the sheriff's office.

Miranda's profile has rocketed since taking the job more than two years ago.

His agency, in charge of enforcing court orders and seizing property, landed him in the forefront of the battle against illegal weed shops.

City Sheriff Anthony Miranda speaks during the press briefing by mayor Eric Adams on cannabis and public safety announcement in the Bronx borough of New York. Mayor, governor and police commissioner announced closure of more than 750 illegal shops si Expand

However, the sheriff himself is now reportedly at the center of a corruption probe.

According to multiple reports, the city's Department of Investigations is looking into whether Miranda solicited donations for an investigation he heads. The National Latino Officers Association, in exchange for looking the other way on targets at being investigated by the sheriff's office.

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams responded to yet another investigation into his administration by voicing his full confidence in Miranda.

"They have handed over $78 million in illegal cannabis. I got a lot of confidence in them," Adams said.

In addition to reports, investigators are looking into Miranda. There are also several reports that the DOI is looking into allegations his office improperly seized cash during its raids on illegal weed shops.

At a hearing last week, city council member Justin Brannan asked Miranda about cash seizures during raids on unlicensed cannabis stores.

Brannan asked if any sheriff's office employee had ever seized any cash during an inspection.

Miranda said, "I do not believe so."

The relationship between Miranda and Mayor Adams goes back decades to when they were both members of the NYPD. They were also leaders of the group 100 Blacks in law enforcement.

Miranda has been associated with some controversies during his career, but none as serious as the ones he now reportedly faces.