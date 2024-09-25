What happens if NYC Mayor Adams resigns, is forced out following indictment?

NYC Mayor Eric Adams could either resign or be forced to step down from his post after being indicted following months of federal investigations surrounding his administration.

Several steps would play out if Adams were to leave office, as laid out by THE CITY.

Here's what could happen:

FILE - Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams speaks on the steps of New York City Hall. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Expand

Who would replace Adams?

If Adams were to leave office, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would take over, and a special election would be held to choose a new mayor.

Williams would then have three days to set a date for a special election. The election would have to be the first Tuesday, 80 days after the seat was left vacant.

If Williams were somehow unable to act as mayor, then Brad Lander, the city's comptroller (who is running against Mayor Adams in 2025), would be next in line.

Only two New York City mayors have resigned in history: Jimmy Walker in 1932 and William O'Dwyer in 1950.

Can Adams be removed from office?

According to the New York City Charter, Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office "upon charges."

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was pressured to remove then-mayor Bill de Blasio for his handling of the pandemic and his run for president, but he did not do so.

Section 9. Removal of mayor: The mayor may be removed from office by the governor upon charges and after service upon him of a copy of the charges and an opportunity to be heard in his defense. Pending the preparation and disposition of charges, the governor may suspend the mayor for a period not exceeding thirty days.

Who becomes mayor if Adams resigns?

The likely option for forcing the mayor out would be what's called an "inability committee," which would seek to determine the mayor's inability to serve.

According to THE CITY, the committee would consist of the corporation counsel, Brad Lander, the City Council speaker (Adrienne Adams), a deputy mayor chosen by the current mayor (in this case, Adams), and the borough president with the longest consecutive tenure (currently Queens Borough President Donovan Richards).

According to Section 8 of the Charter, the committee would vote on a City Council panel, which would then vote to "discharge the powers and duties of the office of mayor."

2025 Mayoral race

If a new mayor replaced Adams through a special election, their term would be brief, as mayoral primaries are set for June 2025, with the election in November 2025.

Williams and whoever wins the special election would still be eligible to run.

Lander, State Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn), State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens), former comptroller Scott Stringer, already plan on running for mayor in 2025.

Who has called on Adams to resign?

City Councilwoman Tiffany Caban was the first city council member to call for his resignation following the numerous federal investigations swirling around Adams and his team.

Since then, there have been several calls for Adams to step down.

Caban said that there were patterns to what she called his mismanagement of city government.

Both State Senator Julia Salazar and State Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher, said that it was time to restore trust in city government.

"Eric Adams is failing at his job," Assemblywoman Gallagher said. "His administration is rampant with serious scandal, and that's a sign of poor management."

In a brief post on X, State Senator Jabari Brisport wrote, "Adams should resign."

City Council member Alexa Avilés called on Adams to step aside, saying that "NYC deserves so much better!"