NYC Mayor Adams indicted on federal criminal charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges Wednesday evening following escalating federal criminal investigations against his administration – nearly a year after FBI agents seized his phones, according to multiple reports.

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became," the Democratic mayor said in a statement obtained by FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay. "If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."

Adams is connected to at least four federal investigations, but this indictment could be tied to the probe into whether Adams accepted illegal campaign donations from the Turkish government, sources tell FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay. We first learned of this investigation in November 2023, when the FBI raided the home of Adams' top campaign advisor, Brianna Suggs.

Details about the exact accusations in the indictment are still unclear as the indictment is sealed, but sources tell McKay it will be unsealed Thursday morning.

The indictment was first reported by The New York Times.

Tracking the federal investigations into Adams and NYC officials

In recent weeks the investigations produced a drumbeat of subpoenas, raids and whiplash-inducing developments for the first-term Democrat. They involve senior Adams aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling.

Federal investigators visited over a dozen members of his administration, taking devices from the police commissioner (who then resigned), the head of the public schools and other trusted confidantes both in and out of City Hall.

At least one high-ranking mayoral aide received a subpoena to testify before a grand jury.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a press conference after he was subpoenaed by the federal grand jury at New York City Hall on August 16, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

The indictment comes after David Banks, the head of NYC's public schools system, said on Tuesday he will step down at the end of the calendar year.

Adams, a former police captain, has adamantly denied any knowledge of criminal activity.

A mayor under a microscope

The first sign that federal authorities were investigating people close to Adams came early last November, when agents searched the home of one of his top fundraisers, Brianna Suggs.

Then, on Nov. 6, FBI agents stopped Adams himself as he left an event in Manhattan and seized his cellphones and iPad.

Agents also searched the home of Adams' liaison to the Turkish community in New York and a former Turkish airline executive.

Mayor Eric Adams and senior administration officials hold an in-person media availability. City Hall. Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

As part of that inquiry, federal prosecutors have sought information about a time period when Adams was still Brooklyn borough president, but had won the Democratic primary and was widely expected to be elected mayor in the fall. During that period, Turkish officials were trying to get the city to expedite Fire Department approval of a new diplomatic building that were being held up because of safety concerns.

Over the summer, federal prosecutors subpoenaed Adams, his campaign arm and City Hall, requesting information about the mayor’s schedule, his overseas travel and potential connections to the Turkish government.

Featured article

Who has stepped down from the Adams administration?

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban stepped down from his post following a federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Adams confirmed he received Caban's resignation letter in a press conference back on Thursday, Sept. 12.

New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban speaks during the first quarter crime briefing press conference Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Manhattan, New York City. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It came days after federal agents seized the cellphones of the head of the police department and at least three other high-ranking mayoral deputies.

FOX 5's Morgan McKay said federal investigators were reportedly looking into whether his twin brother, James, sold police protection to nightclubs and restaurants in the city.

He also allegedly had police protection and had been chauffeured in and around the city since his brother became the commissioner.

Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg

Lisa Zornberg, Chief Counsel, speaks during Mayor Eric Adams' press briefing at City Hall. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A few days later, on Saturday, Sept. 15, Adams' chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, resigned. Since July 2023, Zornberg had been the lead attorney for both the mayor and City Hall.

"I am deeply grateful to Mayor Adams for giving me the opportunity to serve the city, and I strongly support the work he has done and continues to do for New Yorkers," Zornberg said in a statement.

Zornberg had advised Adams and other city officials on legal strategy for over a year and often parried legal questions from the press on his behalf. She was not his personal lawyer.

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan

This past Monday, the Health Commissioner of New York City, Dr. Ashwi Vasan, submitted his resignation and will leave his position by the end of this year.

Vasan has led the health department since 2022.

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks

The head of New York City’s public schools system, David Banks, said Tuesday he will step down at the end of the calendar year.

In a retirement letter shared with The Associated Press, Banks said he informed the mayor this summer of his plan to step down "after ensuring the school year got off to a good start."

A former teacher, principal and founder of a network of all-boys public schools, Banks has led the city’s public school system, the nation's largest, since Adams took office in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.