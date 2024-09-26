Eric Adams indictment unsealed: Read details, charges

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is accused of accepting illegal campaign donations among other charges in a sweeping 57-page indictment unsealed by federal officials Thursday. Click here to read the indictment.

Investigators allege that " for nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him."

Here's what we know so far:

What are the charges?

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Federal Program Bribery, and to Receive Campaign Contributions By Foreign Nationals

Count 2: Wire Fraud

Count 3: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 4: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 5: Bribery

What is Adams accused of?

Adams is accused of, among other allegations:

Raking in more than $10,000 from illegal contributions by using false certifications to game the city’s matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small dollar donations.

Working with a Turkish senior official who "facilitated many straw donations" to Adams and arranged for Adams and his companions to receive free or discounted travel on Turkey’s national airline to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, and Turkey.

"Solicit[ing] and demand[ing]" bribes, including free and heavily discounted luxury travel benefits from a Turkish official. who was seeking Adams’ help pertaining to regulations of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

Track live updates on Adams' indictment here.

This is a breaking news update. Check back with FOX 5 NY as this story develops.