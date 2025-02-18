The latest on NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ criminal case, deputy mayors’ resignations

The Brief A judge has summoned Adams’ lawyers to explain the dismissal of his criminal charges after Trump’s DOJ ordered prosecutors to drop the case, causing six resignations. Four senior city officials have also stepped down. Governor Hochul is considering removing Adams from office and will have a meeting to discuss his administration's future amid resignations of top officials. Adams faces increasing scrutiny over his legal case and ties to the Trump administration, but remains determined to stay in office.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams' fate now hangs in the balance, with both the DOJ and New York Governor Kathy Hochul seemingly turning a closer eye on him.

On Tuesday, the federal judge in Adams' criminal case, Judge Dale Ho, summoned his lawyers to explain the decision to dismiss the charges.

This means Trump's DOJ and Adams' lawyers must appear to discuss the reasons to dismiss amid heightened criticism.

This follows an order from President Donald Trump’s DOJ directing prosecutors to drop the case, prompting at least six federal prosecutors to resign rather than comply.

Judge Ho, a Biden appointee, has scheduled the hearing for Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST to review the decision.

The backstory:

A growing number of former prosecutors have urged Judge Ho to launch an inquiry into the decision, which could put Trump's DOJ under scrutiny. They have accused Adams' lawyers of offering a "quid pro quo" — providing help on immigration in exchange for dismissing the case.

The other side:

Alex Spiro, attorney for Mayor Adams, wrote to Judge Ho in part: "We never offered anything to the Department, or anyone else, for the dismissal. And neither the Department, nor anyone else, ever asked anything of us for the dismissal. We told the Department that ending the case would lift a legal and practical burden that impeded Mayor Adams in his official duties."

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges that, as Brooklyn borough president, he accepted over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks from a Turkish official and business leaders seeking to buy his influence.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Who is resigning?

What we know:

Danielle Sassoon, Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, and five high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned Thursday after refusing to drop corruption charges against Adams, despite pressure from the Justice Department.

Sassoon accused Adams' lawyers of offering a "quid pro quo" — help on immigration in exchange for dismissing the case. Sassoon believed Adams was guilty of crimes listed in his indictment and even more.

Who is resigning from the Adams administration?

The situation also coincides with growing turmoil in Adams' administration, as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul plans a meeting in Manhattan following the resignations of four senior city officials: First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker.

A spokesperson from the Adams administration told FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay that these resignations are not final just yet.

They are waiting to have what they call a "smooth transition" to see who is the best fit for each of the positions.

All four deputy mayors didn’t address why they are resigning in their resignation letter - but reportedly they are concerned they will be unable to do their jobs effectively as questions loom about Adams' relationship with the Trump administration now that they are moving to drop the criminal charges against Adams.

What is Kathy Hochul saying?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she is weighing removing Adams from office.

Hochul plans to meet with key leaders Tuesday in Manhattan to discuss the path forward.

She said the departures of First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer and other top officials raise serious questions about the long-term future of Adams' administration.

Will Adams resign?

Adams has faced growing scrutiny since the Justice Department's second-in-command ordered federal prosecutors to drop his corruption case to secure his cooperation in Trump's immigration crackdown, raising concerns about his political independence and leadership ability.

He remains steadfast in remaining the mayor of New York City.