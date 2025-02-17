4 senior deputies to NYC Mayor Eric Adams announce resignation

The Brief First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker are resigning from the Adams administration. "I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future," Adams said. Over the last several days, there has been a cascade of lawmakers calling on Adams to step aside or for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove him from office.



Who is resigning?

What we know:

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker have submitted their resignation letters.

What we don't know:

A spokesperson from the Adams administration told FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay that these resignations are not final just yet.

They are waiting to have what they call a "smooth transition" to see who is the best fit for each of the positions.

All four deputy mayors didn’t address why they are resigning in their resignation letter - but reportedly they are concerned they will be unable to do their jobs effectively as questions loom about Adams' relationship with the Trump administration now that they are moving to drop the criminal charges against Adams.

What Adams is saying:

"Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncey Parker are extraordinary public servants who have been vital to our work reshaping New York City. Together, we’ve broken housing records, created the most jobs in the city’s history, provided for hundreds of thousands of longtime New Yorkers and migrants, built unprecedented public spaces, and made our city safer at every level. New Yorkers owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for their service to our city," Mayor Adams said in a statement.

"I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future," Adams said.

The other side:

Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom, and Joshi released the following joint statement:

"Serving as deputy mayors has been the greatest honor and privilege of our lives. We have worked each day with the singular mission of improving the lives of New Yorkers and strengthening the physical foundation of the city we love. Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles. While our time in this administration will come to a close, our support for the incredible public servants across the administration with whom we have stood shoulder to shoulder and our championing of this great city and all it stands for will never cease. We sincerely thank the mayor for giving us the opportunity to serve New Yorkers in these roles, stand ready to ensure a smooth transition of our duties, and wish Mayor Adams and all of our colleagues much strength and courage in the work ahead."

What's next:

Over the last several days, there has been a cascade of lawmakers calling on Adams to step aside or for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove him from office.

Comptroller Brad Lander, a mayoral candidate himself, wrote a letter to Mayor Adams urging him to present a contingency plan following the resignation of his top aides.

"Given the gravity of this situation and the chaos it has unleashed among New Yorkers, I formally request that your office promptly develop and present a detailed contingency plan outlining how you intend to manage the City of New York during this period of leadership transition. Specifically, please provide immediate confirmation of your plan for appointing interim Deputy Mayors and key managerial staff, along with an anticipated timeline for stabilizing the administration, no later than Friday February 21, 2025," Lander said in a letter to Adams.

Speaker Adrienne Adams also released a statement calling on Adams to resign, saying he "lost the confidence and trust of his staff, colleagues and New Yorkers."

"He now must prioritize New York City and New Yorkers, step aside and resign. This administration no longer has the ability to effectively govern with Eric Adams as mayor. These resignations are the culmination of the mayor’s actions and decisions that have led to months of instability and now compromise the City’s sovereignty, threaten chaos, and risk harm to our families. There is too much at stake for our city and New Yorkers to allow this to continue. We have endured enough scandal, selfishness and embarrassment, all of which distract from the leadership that New Yorkers deserve. This is the opposite of public service. Our city needs a leader totally committed to protecting New Yorkers and improving their lives," Adams said in a statement.