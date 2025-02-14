Justice Department asks for charges against Mayor Adams to be dismissed

The Justice Department has formally asked a court to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

What we know:

Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove and Justice Department officials filed a motion Friday to dismiss the case, arguing that proceeding with the charges could impact the upcoming 2025 New York City elections and interfere with Adams' ability to govern. The filing cites concerns over "appearances of impropriety" and the potential disruption of national security and public safety initiatives, particularly related to immigration enforcement.

At least seven prosecutors in New York and Washington resigned over the directive to drop the charges, including interim U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon. The Justice Department's motion seeks to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could be revived later.

Earlier this week, Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove directed prosecutors to drop the charges.

A judge must still approve the dismissal before it becomes final.

What they're saying:

Bove defending the decision, stating that Adams' role in immigration enforcement and crime reduction efforts influenced the decision.

Newly-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi also praised Adams for his actions on immigration enforcement. She said he would soon regain his security clearance, which had been revoked due to the corruption charges.

The decision by the Trump administration to drop the charges has caused unrest within the Justice Department, leading to resignations and calls for Adams to step down.

What if Adams resigns?

On Friday, Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate, who would become acting mayor if Adams were to resign, said he wished the mayor would step aside.

If Adams were to leave office, Williams would take over, and a special election would be held to choose a new mayor.

Williams would then have three days to set a date for a special election. The election would have to be the first Tuesday, 80 days after the seat was left vacant.

Lead prosecutor Hagen Scotten resigns

Hagan Scotten, the lead prosecutor on Adams’s case, resigned after the Justice Department ordered the dismissal of charges. He stated that only a "fool" or a "coward" would comply with the decision.

In a statement, Mayor Adams denied any wrongdoing, saying, "I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. I am solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers that I represent and I will always put this city first."

When asked about the resignation of Danielle Sassoon, Manhattan's top prosecutor, over his corruption charges, Adams dismissed the issue, calling it "silly" that it took three weeks for her to report criminal actions. "She took three weeks to report in front of her a criminal action. Come on, this is silly," Adams said.