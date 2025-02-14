Mayor Adams on FOX with border czar in NYC: 'If he doesn’t deliver, I’ll be back'

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams and Trump’s border czar, Thomas Homan, appeared on "FOX & Friends," signaling a shift in NYC's sanctuary city policies by allowing federal immigration officials to operate at Rikers Island. Adams faces mounting pressure from the Trump administration on immigration, with Homan warning that failure to cooperate could bring him back to NYC. The Justice Department's decision to drop corruption charges against Adams to allow focus on immigration has sparked resignations within the DOJ, and while charges remain unresolved, this leaves open the possibility of the case being reinstated.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President Donald Trump’s border czar Thomas Homan appeared together on "FOX & Friends" after agreeing to allow federal immigration officials to operate at Rikers Island, a decision signaling a shift in the city's sanctuary city policies.

During the interview, Adams faced tough questions about the implications of the move, including whether the Justice Department's decision to drop his corruption case was a form of quid pro quo and whether he plans to run as a Republican in the upcoming election.

Why you should care:

"If he [Adams] doesn't come through, I'll be back in New York City," Homan said in the interview Friday, highlighting the pressure Adams faces to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

New York City and ICE's troubled relationship

The backstory:

Homan met with Adams at a federal office building in Manhattan as the Trump administration pushes for more help detaining and deporting people accused of crimes.

ICE has long had a contentious relationship with New York, which has rules and laws limiting police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

For two decades, ICE agents were allowed to operate on Rikers Island, but this authority was revoked in 2014 under sanctuary policies.

Under current city policy, immigration officials cannot request that city jails hold individuals wanted for civil immigration violations beyond their regular release times.

New York City has also passed measures restricting ICE's access to public schools and other city properties.

While Adams has expressed support for loosening these sanctuary policies, he acknowledges that, as mayor, he lacks the broad authority to make such changes on his own.

Adams under pressure

Dig deeper:

Despite being a Democrat, Adams has positioned himself as a nonpartisan figure, maintaining favorable ties to Trump.

Although Adams has publicly denied rumors that he’s considering a run in the Republican primary, the ongoing scrutiny surrounding his connections to Trump and his stance on ICE could make him vulnerable within the Democratic party.

The decision is likely to fuel even more debates over immigration enforcement in New York City.

Complicating matters even more is the fact that the DOJ instructed federal prosecutors to dismiss corruption charges against Adams, a move that led to the resignation of Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, and five other high-ranking Justice Department officials on Thursday after she refused to drop the charges.

Adams pleaded not guilty last September to charges of accepting over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and luxury perks, including flight upgrades and hotel stays, from individuals seeking to buy his influence.

He denies any wrongdoing.