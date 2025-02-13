Adams says Democratic Party 'left him' – Will he leave and join the GOP?

The Brief Friday is the last day to change party registration ahead of the 2025 mayoral election, with speculation about Mayor Adams’ potential GOP run, despite his public statement to run as a Democrat. Adams, cleared of legal troubles for now after the DOJ dropped charges against him, faces significant pressure, with former Governor Andrew Cuomo leading early polls at 33%. Amid his declining approval ratings and party tensions, Adams has expressed frustration with the Democratic Party, claiming it abandoned him and working-class people.



Friday marks the last day to change party registration ahead of the 2025 mayoral election, and many are wondering about Mayor Eric Adams' run for relection.

According to the New York Times, the once Republican turned centrist Democrat, Adams has quietly explored the possibility of running in the Republican primary.

Despite being an indicted incumbent, Adams has positioned himself as a nonpartisan figure with favorable ties to President Donald Trump.

While Adams has publicly stated he plans to run as a Democrat, his earlier comments to conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, claiming the Democratic Party had "abandoned him and regular, working-class people," fueled speculation.

Featured article

Adams appears to be cleared of his legal troubles for now, with the Department of Justice ordering federal prosecutors to drop the case against him. However, he still faces significant pressure as his approval rating declines, with former Governor Andrew Cuomo leading early polls at 33% among a crowded race full of Democrats.

It's also unclear what happens next after the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, refused to comply with the DOJ's directive to drop the corruption case against him.

Candidates have until April 3 to submit their petitions to the Board of Elections, with primary ballots finalized in May.

Adams says he is "at the end of the line"

What they're saying:

"People often say, ‘You don’t sound like a Democrat, and you seem to have left the party'" Adams said in a preview clip posted on X. "No, the party left me, and it left working-class people."

Adams says he was punished by the Democratic Party

In the an interview with Tucker Carlson, Adams said that he thinks that he was punished by the Democratic Party for his outspoken position on the New York City migrant crisis, and claimed that former President Joe Biden told him to "be a good Democrat" when he asked for more federal assistance.

Adams' relationship with Trump

Days after Trump’s election victory, Adams emphasized his intent to work with the Trump administration, administration and announced the end of the city’s controversial migrant credit card program, signaling a shift in his approach to the migrant crisis.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the mayor’s office said that the decision was unrelated to the election, noting that the rollback of assistance was driven by a decrease in need.

"We will work with the new administration and Congress to develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system," Adams said, reaffirming New York City’s role as "a city of immigrants and a beacon of liberty around the globe."

Prior to the election, Trump said that he had anticipated Adams’ indictment due to the mayor’s vocal opposition to New York’s handling of the migrant crisis.

Mayor Adams timeline of events

In September, Adams was indicted on five counts, including bribery, conspiracy, and campaign finance violations. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the DOJ later decided to drop the case against him. Here are some key developments since the beginning of this month.

Jan. 29: Mayor Adams took a partial medical leave for tests, fueling resignation rumors. He clarified that he had a routine colonoscopy with negative results.

Jan. 30: Adams resumed his duties, dispelling speculation about his health and leadership.

Jan. 31: Adams denied resignation rumors, questioning who started them, after reports about the DOJ meeting with his defense team about his corruption case.

Feb. 10: The DOJ ordered prosecutors to drop the case against Adams, citing concerns that it impacted his support for Trump’s immigration policies.

Feb. 12: Adams addressed the DOJ decision, stating, "I never broke the law," as he sought to move past the legal issues.

Feb. 13: Top federal prosecutor in Manhattan resigns as Justice Department orders her to drop corruption charges against Adams.