Randall's Island migrant shelter set to close, Adams says NYC 'turned the corner'

The notorious Randall's Island migrant shelter will soon return to what it once was—a park situated between three boroughs with tennis courts, soccer fields and greenspace.

After months of concern about the quality of life at the state-funded shelter, where thousands of adults are currently living, city officials say they have begun reducing capacity by dismantling tent structures, which housed over 750 cots.

They are touting this effort as a success in managing the migrant crisis.

They say the number of asylum seekers in city shelters has decreased for 14 straight weeks and is now at its lowest point in over a year.

In the summer, FOX 5 first reported that the city’s shelter system had seen fewer documented migrant arrivals in recent months.

"Thanks in large part to our smart management strategies and successful advocacy, we have turned the corner on this crisis," said Mayor Adams. — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

"The ability to close the Randall’s Island humanitarian relief center marks the latest milestone we have reached as an administration addressing this humanitarian crisis," Molly Schaeffer, who works with the city's asylum seeker operations said.

The city says it has significantly reduced the number of asylum seekers arriving in the city through case management and shelter limits of 30 and 60 days.

"We’re not scrambling every day to open new shelters — we’re talking about closing them. We’re not talking about how much we’re spending — we’re talking about how much we’ve saved," embattled NYC Mayor Eric Adams said.

Randall's Island recreational fields

The city says it has begun returning one of the athletic fields at Randall’s Island to community use after restoration efforts.

FOX 5's Morgan McKay confirmed that the shelter will officially close by the end of February. After that, the city plans to restore the remaining affected athletic fields and greenspace for public use.

City officials say this is part of their ongoing efforts to manage the asylum seeker crisis and return Randall's Island to its original use as a recreational space for New Yorkers.

Violence on Randall's Island

Randall's Island migrant shelter first opened in Aug. 2023 with plans to house up to 3,000 people. Since then, it has reportedly been plagued by violence, trash, and unauthorized tents.

The NYPD conducted a massive raid looking for drugs and guns on Randall's Island migrant shelter during an investigation amid the ongoing violence in the area.