Expand / Collapse search

Randall's Island migrant shelter plagued by unauthorized tents, trash, human waste: Report

By and
Published  August 12, 2024 12:20pm EDT
Randall's Island and Ward's Island
FOX 5 NY

Workers voice safety concerns on Randall's Island

Just two weeks ago, a triple shooting left one woman dead and two others injured on Randall's Island. Now park workers say they fear for their safety and the safety of others. In this exclusive, FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers details their concerns.

NEW YORK - Many are questioning the quality of life at the state-funded Randall's Island migrant shelter where thousands of adults are currently living. 

FOX 5's Lisa Evers spoke with officials who say you'll likely see half-naked men bathing by water fountains, trash and illegal mopeds. 

During a recent investigation on Randall's Island, police seized dozens of mopeds and vehicles, some of which were stolen and unregistered. 

Randall's Island triple shooting was retaliation

Police say that the triple shooting on Randall's Island that killed a 44-year-old woman and left two others wounded was retaliation for a gunpoint robbery on Sunday. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en has the story.

Where is Randall's Island? 

Randall's Island is a collective of islands called Randall's and Wards Island, in New York City. 

They are separated from Manhattan by the Harlem River, from Queens by the East River, and the Bronx by the Bronx Kill. 

Tent shelters were set up in Aug. 2023 to help with the city's ongoing migrant crisis. 

Randall's and Wards Islands

Randall's Island Park, once one of the most picturesque spots in the city, is now reportedly filled with tent structures, litter and crime. 

Park workers say that the waterfront took a big hit when it opened up as a migrant shelter last year. 

At the time, there were a total of six tents for single and married adults at the center. The site would eventually hold up to 3,000 people, according to officials. 

Now workers report that there are unauthorized tents and people without clothes on and ongoing violence. 

Featured

Police say Randall's Island shooting was revenge amid ongoing violence | Timeline
article

Police say Randall's Island shooting was revenge amid ongoing violence | Timeline

NYPD officials say the fatal shooting on Randall's Island overnight Monday was an act of retaliation amid ongoing and unreported violence in the area.

They even say they've seen men bathing by water fountains near children's play areas.

Doug, a Restoration Coordinator with the Randall's Island Park Alliance, says he's seen "speeding mopeds and scooters, all kinds of littering, trashing of green spaces, lawns getting trampled, [and] gardens getting trampled."

A female park worker says that "in the span of one 8-hour workday, [her] and other female staff [are] sexually harassed." 

She says people try to get their attention by cat-calling them, whistling and even blocking their pathway on their mopeds. 

Featured

NYC to enforce curfew for Randall's Island migrant camp
article

NYC to enforce curfew for Randall's Island migrant camp

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is planning to implement a curfew policy within two weeks at Randall's Island migrant camp.

Darian, a sports field technician who ensures the fields on the island are in top playing condition, says that while he understands the need for shelter, the shelter has hurt thousands of city kids that used to have gym class nearby. 

He says they used to use te field for their free time. "They don't come anymore. They used to come and walk down here, but the migrants are everywhere," he said. 

"I guess the teachers got scared, so it's like they don't come [anymore]," Darian said. 

Deadly shooting near NYC migrant shelter

One woman is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting near a migrant shelter on Randall’s Island. FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers has the latest.

Darian says the joggers and birdwatchers don't come out anymore either and that the climate of aggressive intimidation is to blame. 

Even workers are being told to stay away. 

"We've been asked not to work without some sort of law enforcement supervision just for the time being for safety," Doug said. 

Workers say they appreciate the extra protection, but that it isn't sustainable. 

They worry that the damage that's being done here will take many months to repair. 