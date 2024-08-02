NYPD raids Randall's Island migrant shelter for guns, drugs following months of violence

The police conducted a massive raid on Randall's Island migrant shelter Friday afternoon, according to FOX 5's Morgan McKay.

During a recent investigation on Randall's Island, police said they seized dozens of mopeds and vehicles, some of which were stolen and unregistered.

Officials were reportedly looking for drugs and guns amid the ongoing violence in the area.

City officials have said that there are metal detectors and a curfew in place, but residents in the area say those rules aren't enforced.

Violence on Randall's Island

On Monday, a man shot into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring two others near the migrant shelter in the middle of the night.

According to police, people were gathered on the field for the presidential election in Venezuela.

"Anytime you have 3,000 people who are placed in an environment where they cannot work, they have to sit around all day, you know, things like this have the potential to happen," — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Police said a man who was a victim of an unreported gunpoint robbery earlier that day, shot at random into the crowd seeking revenge.

In June, a 25-year-old man was stabbed during a large brawl that broke out between two groups at the shelter following a separate stabbing earlier in the same day.

Police arrested two people living at the migrant shelter in connection to the incident.

In February, a physical confrontation between NYPD officers and migrants on Randall's Island.

A video of a scuffle between migrants and police was posted to TikTok after authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man causing a disturbance at the migrant shelter on Randall's Island.

In January, a 24-year-old migrant was stabbed to death in a cafeteria tent.

Cameras had already been installed at the site, but that didn't seem to stop the violence.

Police arrested 18 people in the brawl.

Where is Randall's Island?

Randall's Island is a collective of islands called Randalls and Wards Island, in New York City.

They are separated from Manhattan by the Harlem River, from Queens by the East River, and the Bronx by the Bronx Kill.

Randall's Island migrant shelter is fully funded by New York State.

Tent shelters were set up in August 2023 to help with the city's ongoing migrant crisis.

The shelter goes across 6.4 acres of land and houses nearly 3,000 single adult male migrants.