2 men arrested in stabbing at Randall’s Island migrant shelter

A 25-year-old man was stabbed on Randall's Island Friday night, police say.

According to police, the man was stabbed in the shoulder around 8 p.m.

Police arrested two people living at the migrant shelter in connection to the incident.

Josue Deleon,19, and Moises Deleon, 27, are both facing assault charges.

The relationship between the victim and the suspects is still unknown.

The Post reports that a large brawl broke out between two groups at the shelter following a separate stabbing earlier that day.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates.