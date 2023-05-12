Crime in the City full episode: May 12, 2023
A look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including two cases of stolen dogs, a knife-wielding thief in Home Depot, a 16-year-old girl shot in the head, and one resident's battle against illegal police parking in his neighborhood.
Crime in the City full episode: May 5, 2023
A look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including the rape of an injured and unconscious woman, an attack on an MTA employee, and a Brooklyn subway assault. Also, the death of an NYPD detective -- 33 years after he was shot.
Crime in the City full episode: April 21, 2023
A look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including the brutal beating of a bodega owner, a police chase through Manhattan that left an officer injured, and a suspected drunk driver who allegedly beat another driver to death after blowing a stop sign and crashing into him.
Crime in the City: April 15, 2023
A look at some of the more notable crimes across New York City this week, including a brutal murder caught on camera in a Harlem smoke shop, a 66-year-old woman dragged across the floor of a Staten Island bus, and a teenager killed in a subway shooting.
Crime in the City: March 24, 2023
A look at some of the more notable crimes across New York City this week, including another deadly bodega shooting, a violent sexual assault in a driveway, and an exclusive look at a massive NYPD gang takedown.
Crime in the City: March 17, 2023
A look at some of the more notable crimes across New York City this week, including the brazen daylight murder of a 17-year-old, an arrest in the subway-station beating of a teenager with autism, and a string of shootings that left three people hurt and may be gang-related.
Crime in the City
Four months into 2022, violent crime is on the rise in New York City. FOX 5 NY takes a look at the action plan from Mayor Eric Adams to take back control of the city's streets, as well as the increased focus in Albany and Washington to stop the violence.