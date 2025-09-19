Bronx teen's shooting death unsolved one year later, family wants answers

The Brief Sincere Emanuel Campbell was shot and killed on Sept. 21, 2024. He was 17 years old. Campbell was shot near a bodega near his home in the Bronx. Nearly a year after Campbell's death, the family says there have been no new leads in the case, and they're hoping for answers.



Sincere Campbell was shot and killed outside a bodega in the Bronx nearly a year ago. He was just 17 years old. As the one-year anniversary of his death approaches, the family says there have been no updates on the case.

The backstory:

It was early in the morning on Sept. 21 when Ana Vega said the NYPD called with the devastating news that her son had been shot dead. She says her life hasn't been the same since.

"You just wake up and you just wish that it is all a bad dream," Vega said.

The shooting happened overnight, near a bodega just a short walk from her home at the corner of Westchester and Evergreen avenues in the Bronx.

Vega said that Sincere was bumped by someone while walking, and the two "got into words."

On his way back to the store, Vega said there was a group arguing with her son, when a person got out of a car and shot him.

SUGGESTED: Deadly quadruple shooting erupts during basketball tournament at Bronx park

What they're saying:

Vega is still mourning her son, and says that accepting his death is still tough, and knowing who pulled the trigger doesn't make it any easier.

"As long as the murderer's out there, my son has no peace," Vega said.

She said she's been in constant contact with the NYPD, but, "It's always the same thing. No update, no leads. And it's been a year. I just don't understand why. How?"

The case remains active.

"The last thing that I said to my son was ‘I love you,’" Vega said. "He stretched, he woke up, he said, ‘I love you too, mom.’"

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to the NYPD about the case but has not yet heard back.