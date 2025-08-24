Deadly quadruple shooting erupts during basketball tournament at Bronx park

The Brief A shooting at a Bronx park left one person dead Saturday night. Four other people were injured, one critically. Four other people were also taken into custody.



One person is dead, and four others injured after shots were fired at a park in the Bronx Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of multiple people shot at Haffen Park on Burke and Wickham avenues just before 7:30 p.m.

Two victims were found at the scene; a 32-year-old man who was fatally shot in the chest, and a 17-year-old girl who is in critical condition with a gunshot to the face.

Three other victims, a 30-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Police say a basketball tournament was happening in the park when the shooting happened.

Four people have been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Further details about what led to the shooting, along with the identities of the suspect shooters, have yet to be released.

The identity of the deceased victim is currently being withheld pending family notification.