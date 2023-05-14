NYC migrant crisis: Queens shelter targeted by anti-migrant protesters
FOX 5 New York spoke exclusively with migrants living at a shelter in Queens who say they were targeted by a group of aggressive protesters this week who demanded they go back to where they came from.
NYC migrant crisis: Former Harlem jail to house migrants
New York City officials have reviewed over 700 potential sites to house migrants, as over 2,200 have arrived in the city in the past week.
NYC migrant crisis: Arrivals begin at shuttered Harlem jail
Migrants will be sharing rooms inside the facility, which will reportedly be for men only, not families or children.
NYC migrant crisis: One migrant's treacherous journey revealed
FOX 5 New York spoke with one migrant couple to hear how they risked their lives to reach New York City in search of safety and opportunities.
NYC migrant crisis: New arrivals struggling to make ends meet
Migrants and asylum seekers are turning to selling goods in the city's subways as they away decisions on their status and ability to work legally in the city.
NYC migrant crisis: Influx of children straining schools, report says
With schools opening their doors to migrant children, it has reportedly created little to no space for the students to use science equipment and music instruments.
NYC migrant crisis: Mayor urges court for clarity on 'right to shelter law'
The Big Apple has welcomed over 70,000 asylum seekers since last year and can't keep up with the surge.
Girl scouts of Greater New York-Troop 6000 welcomes migrant children
Troop 6000 serves families who are homeless and living in the city's shelter system.
Citing migrant influx, New York mayor asks court to suspend long-standing ‘right to shelter’
Adams said he was not seeking to permanently end the right to shelter but was seeking “clarity from the court."
NYC migrant crisis: 3 more buses arrive as city struggles to house families
According to Mayor Eric Adams, more than 70,000 migrants have arrived in the Big Apple over recent months, and 42,000 are still under city care.
Suffolk County legislator proposes legal action to curb migrant arrival
Legislator Kevin McCaffrey plans to hire an outside counsel to explore what can be done to prevent migrants from coming into Suffolk County.
Suffolk County lawmakers come out against housing migrants
The Presiding Officer of Suffolk County, Kevin McCaffrey, said the legislature there will block any plans New York City has to send migrants to hotels in their county.
NYC migrant crisis: City struggling to keep up with housing
As of May 17, 42,200 asylum seekers are in the city's care. The city has opened more than 150 shelters but is still struggling to find the migrants housing.
NYC migrant crisis: Roosevelt Hotel reopens as shelter for asylum seekers
The hotel will also serve as an intake center. Families can receive medical and legal services and also be re-ticketed to other cities.
Migrants relocated from NYC school gyms amid protests
Officials say the sites were always meant to be temporary, but have left the door open to moving migrants back into school gyms if needed.
NYC migrant crisis: Riverhead residents divided over housing asylum seekers
Residents have mixed feelings on whether Riverhead should help New York City lighten the load by housing hundreds of asylum seekers.
Williamsburg protests continue over migrant housing: 'We want our gym back'
As of Wednesday morning, FOX 5 NY is learning there are around five migrants currently staying inside the gymnasium at P.S. 17.
Migrant crisis explained: Where do we go from here?
As NYC continues to struggle with the migrant crisis, one of the big questions still being debated is "How did we get to this point and where do we go from here?"
NYC public school gyms to house migrants
New York City is set to house migrants inside of gyms at several public schools across the city, drawing outrage from parents.
Challenges ahead as suburbs prepare for more migrants
A number of asylum seekers are arriving in the New York City suburbs.