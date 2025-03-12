Dept. of Justice subpoenas Manhattan hotels in migrant shelter investigation

The Brief Federal prosecutors subpoenaed at least two hotels New York City, seeking information on any migrants the city may be housing. Sources tell FOX 5 that the subpoenas were sent to the hotels themselves, rather than NYC agencies. The exact reason for the subpoena has not been publicaly disclosed.



Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed at least two hotels in New York City, demanding a list of individuals residing there and details on funding sources for New York City’s migrant shelter programs.

What we know:

The Department of Justice has subpoenaed at least two hotels, requesting names, identifying information, and funding details related to asylum seekers housed there. The subpoenas, issued by the Southern District of New York, reference an alleged violation of federal immigration law.

City officials have not been directly subpoenaed, and sources tell FOX 5 that federal investigators sent subpoenas to the hotels themselves, rather than New York City agencies.

"We cannot comment on any type of federal investigation," a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The exact reason for the subpoena has not been publicly disclosed, and federal prosecutors have not provided details on the alleged violation they are investigating. The Department of Justice has declined to comment, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The backstory:

Since 2022, New York City has contracted with multiple hotels, particularly in Midtown Manhattan, to shelter asylum seekers. These shelters have been at the center of political controversy, facing backlash from local residents and national right-wing critics.

In February, Mayor Eric Adams announced the closure of an immigrant intake center at the Roosevelt Hotel, shortly after DOJ officials moved to drop a federal corruption probe into his administration.