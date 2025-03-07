Judge decides whether to drop charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The Brief The former U.S. solicitor general who was brought in to help a federal judge decide whether to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to submit written arguments Friday. The judge said the appointment was necessary so he could reach a decision "via an adversarial process." Lawyers for Adams subsequently asked for the charges to be dismissed "with prejudice," meaning they could not be refiled. The judge has not yet ruled on that request.



Judge Dale E. Ho in Manhattan appointed Paul Clement, who was solicitor general under President George W. Bush, two weeks ago to present arguments on the government’s request.

Paul Clement, the former U.S. solicitor general under President George W. Bush, was appointed by Judge Dale E. Ho two weeks ago to help decide whether to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. He is set to submit written arguments on Friday.

Ho said the appointment was necessary so he could reach a decision "via an adversarial process" after Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove defended the request at a hearing, saying they came too close to Adams’ reelection campaign and would distract the mayor from assisting the Trump administration’s law-and-order priorities.

Bove argues that the Justice Department is simply exercising "prosecutorial discretion" based on a Trump executive order that aims to end the "weaponization of prosecutorial power."

He argues that dropping the case is necessary to ensure Adams can assist in the Republican president’s national security and immigration enforcement initiatives.

Last week, lawyers for Adams subsequently asked for the charges to be dismissed "with prejudice," meaning they could not be refiled.

The judge has not yet ruled on that request.

‘What did Adams do?’

Adams is currently under investigation after being indicted in September, facing accusations of accepting over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and travel perks from a Turkish official and business leaders seeking to influence him during his tenure as Brooklyn Borough President. As he confronts legal challenges, Adams also faces multiple contenders in the upcoming Democratic primary in June.

Adams has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Adams’ trial is scheduled to begin April 21, and he faces multiple challengers in June’s Democratic primary .