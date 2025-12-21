New York's new era begins: Mamdani's January 1 inauguration

The Brief New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be inaugurated on New Year's Day. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the steps of City Hall at 1 p.m. Traditionally held for 4,000 ticketed guests, this year’s event will expand to include a public block party on Broadway.



New York City is gearing up for a grand celebration as Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani prepares to host the "Inauguration of a New Era" on Jan. 1. The event promises to be a citywide celebration, marking the beginning of Mamdani's term as mayor.

Inauguration day festivities

What we know:

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the steps of City Hall at 1 p.m.

The event will feature music, performances and speeches from Mamdani, Comptroller-elect Mark Levine and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The block party will be held along the historic Canyon of Heroes, allowing tens of thousands of New Yorkers to participate. Space is limited, so attendees must RSVP.

"This inauguration is a celebration of the movement we built," Mamdani said in a statement.

Celebrating a new era

The event aims to create new traditions while expanding the reach of City Hall Plaza to the streets.

"This inauguration mirrors the values that will define the incoming administration, one that allows working New Yorkers to feel connected to city government," Transition Executive Director Elana Leopold said in a statement.

"On Inauguration Day, we celebrate not only a city you can afford, but feel proud to call home," she added.

"On January 1st, we’re excited to build on the rich history of mayoral inaugurations at City Hall, creating new traditions and expanding the borders of City Hall Plaza to the streets," Inauguration Executive Producer Ellyn Canfield said in a statement.

"I’m thrilled to be able to invite everyone to join us — in person or from home — to kick off the New Year and the New Era with music, art and joy," she added.

What we don't know:

Details on specific performances or artists involved in the event have not been disclosed.