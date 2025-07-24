Video: Conditions inside migrant holding cell in NYC high-rise; DHS denies overcrowding

The Brief Videos from the New York Immigration Coalition show migrants at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, where they claim detainees are held in poor conditions, lacking food, medical care and showers. DHS claims the facility is a processing center, not a detention facility, and denies allegations of overcrowding, asserting detainees receive proper meals and medical care. NYC officials and Democratic lawmakers demand inspections and access to the facility, challenging new guidelines that restrict congressional oversight of ICE offices.



Videos released Tuesday by the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) reveal conditions inside a Manhattan government building where they say detained migrants are held without adequate food, medical care or access to showers for days and even weeks at a time.

The videos, taken inside the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza, show numerous people standing, sitting or sprawled on the floor with foil blankets and two toilets in the open space, separated by chest-height blocks.

"The American Dream at 26 Federal Plaza. Look how they have us here, like we're dogs." — Detainee shooting video from inside the room

The Department of Homeland Security said the space, where Democratic politicians have publicly tried to gain access to, is not a migrant detention facility, rather an ICE law enforcement office used only as a processing center.

NYIC's claims: ‘Like dogs in here’

What we know:

The caption on a post on X by NYIC alleges the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza is "where people are being held for days or weeks at a time without showers, medication or a change of clothes, sleeping on the floor and with minimal food and outside contact."

"The American Dream at 26 Federal Plaza," said the person shooting the video, as translated in the post. "Look how they have us here, like we're dogs."

In recent months, members of Congress have repeatedly been denied access to the floor because ICE officials state the building is not technically a detention facility, and therefore access cannot be granted.

The other side:

DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to FOX 5 NY: "26 Federal Plaza is not a detention center. It is a federal building with an ICE law enforcement office inside of it."

A press release by the DHS stated, "claims there is overcrowding or subprime conditions in ICE facilities are categorically FALSE. All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers."

The statement also said, "despite a historic number of injunctions, DHS is working overtime to remove these illegal aliens from detention centers to their final destination: home."

NYC Comptroller and Public Advocate respond

Following the released video, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, alongside Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, held a press conference regarding the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza. The two sent a letter on Tuesday to the FDNY and the New York City Department of Buildings, urging the agencies to conduct an immediate inspection of the 10th floor to determine whether any laws in NYC are being violated.

What they're saying:

Amidst local officials pressuring for action, NYC Mayor Eric Adams also addressed the video in a letter to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), an agency responsible for managing federally owned and leased property. Mayor Adams urged GSA to conduct an immediate inspection of the 10th floor to ensure the facility is being used lawfully.

In the letter, Adams says that public information indicates individuals have been held at the facility for an average of more than four days.

Congresswoman accuses ICE of lying about conditions

"… [ICE have] claimed it’s not a detention facility, just a ‘processing center,’ to block members of Congress from exercising our legal right to conduct oversight… This video confirms what we’ve feared all along: ICE has been lying and locking us out to hide what’s happening inside…" said Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, D-NY, in a press release.

The backstory:

In June, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, went to 26 Federal Plaza to demand access to the federal building's 10th floor, after early reports indicated migrants were being held there for long periods of time, according to FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay. However, federal officers refused, saying that since it is a processing center, they do not have to grant the congressional members access.

Their visit to the federal immigration building came after the arrest of NYC Comptroller Brad Lander by ICE agents.

"… how are they treating immigrants behind closed doors who have to sleep on floors for multiple nights?" — Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY

"If they're going to treat Comptroller Lander, if they're going to treat Senator Padilla, if they're going to treat Congresswoman McIver the way that these agents have been treating them, as if it's the police state out in the open in the public, how are they treating immigrants behind closed doors who have to sleep on floors for multiple nights?" said Rep. Goldman.

The congressmen said they observed the government trying to dismiss immigration cases in the courtroom. The representatives stated that U.S. ICE Deputy Field Director Bill Joyce and Field Office Director Judith Almodovar confirmed reports that immigrants were sleeping on the floor at 26 Federal Plaza.

Rep. Goldman also reported in a press release that he spoke to multiple individuals that have been held in the facilities at 26 Federal Plaza who shared the "horrifying conditions" in the room.

Following the press conference, nine New York City Democrats also sent a letter to Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, to allow congressional oversight access to ICE field offices, such as the one at 26 Federal Plaza.

In the letter, the members of Congress say that ICE denying or delaying their constitutional oversight visits is a violation of the law.

In response, new guidelines were released in June that said lawmakers cannot conduct inspections at ICE field offices and members of Congress are required to give at least a 72-hour notice before they can visit an ICE facility, according to Democracy Docket. Those guidelines have since been removed from the official Homeland Security website.

Now, DHS requires requests to be made a minimum of seven calendar days in advance to schedule visits to DHS detention facilities, according to the U.S. Custom and Borders Protection website.

The new DHS rules for congressional visitations sparked outrage among certain representatives.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-MS, says there is no valid reason for denying members of Congress access to ICE facilities.

"This unlawful policy is a smokescreen to deny member visits to ICE offices across the country, which are holding migrants – and sometimes even U.S. citizens – for days at a time. They are therefore detention facilities and are subject to oversight and inspection at any time. DHS pretending otherwise is simply their latest lie."