Adams meets with Trump border Czar as NYC faces FEMA cuts, ICE raids, DOJ charges

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams is meeting with Tom Homan today after $80 million in FEMA grants went missing, with the city unaware the federal government had access to its bank account. Adams has reaffirmed New York’s sanctuary city status while repurposing hotels for migrant shelters and continuing cooperation with federal agencies on crime. The missing funds issue adds to growing criticism of Adams, who is facing a challenge from Lander in the upcoming Democratic primary.



New York Mayor Eric Adams is set to meet with President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan today following missing FEMA grants.

The missing funds include a $59 million grant and another $21.5 million award, which City Comptroller Brad Lander said went missing overnight.

Lander claims no one in his office was aware the federal government had access to the city’s bank account.

Adams has already reached out to the White House to recover the money and is seeking an emergency meeting with FEMA.

The meeting with Homan also follows the Justice Department dropping Adams' corruption charges against him earlier this week, a move seen as clearing the way for him to work with the Trump administration on immigration policies.

This is "the first critical test of whether we still have independent leadership at City Hall," said Lander, an Adams critic who is challenging him in June’s Democratic primary.

It's unclear what exactly Adams and Homan will discuss.

Featured article

Who is Tom Homan?

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: President Donald Trump (C) holds a law enforcement roundtable on sanctuary cities, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Trump was joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Niel Expand

The backstory:

Tom Homan is a former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement direct who now serves as the "border czar" in the Trump administration.

Trump says Homan is responsible for the southern and northern borders, maritime and aviation security and deportation efforts — a central part of his agenda.

Homan is a tough-talking former Border Patrol agent who worked his way up to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017 and 2018 as the acting director. He was never confirmed by the Senate, as his new role does not require it.

Why are they meeting?

The meeting also comes after the Department of Justice filed charges against the state of New York and Governor Kathy Hochul for allegedly failing to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants.

Attorney General Pam Bondi accused New York leaders of prioritizing "illegal aliens over American citizens."

Bondi cited New York's Green Light laws, also known as the Diver's License Act, which allows illegal immigrants to get a driver's license as one of the reasons for the lawsuit.

The law also prevents certain federal agencies from accessing New York State's driver's license information.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops — it stops today," Bondi said at a press conference.

NYC Sanctuary City Status

Why you should care:

According to the city's Immigrant Affairs office, New York City is a "sanctuary city" with laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, but these laws do not prevent deportations.

City law mandates that shelter be provided to anyone in need, and with the regular homeless shelter system overwhelmed by new arrivals, the former hotel was repurposed. It now serves as both an intake center for migrants applying for services and a temporary shelter for hundreds of families, who can stay for up to 60 days.

Dig deeper:

Adams has faced criticism after he accused the Democratic Party of abandoning New Yorkers and claimed the Biden administration urged him to stay silent about the city's migrant crisis in an hour-long interview with Tucker Carlson. Despite criticisms, Adams has continued to reaffirm that he is cooperating with federal agencies.

"We already have task forces with our federal partner," Adams said, emphasizing the importance of holding individuals accountable for violent crimes. "People who commit violent crimes must be held accountable. We should be sending a strong message about consequences for those who break the law."