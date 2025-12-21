JFK delays as 122 million Americans travel for holidays

article

Holiday travel plans

What we know:

JFK airport is currently experiencing a ground delay due to weather and wind. LaGuardia is facing slight delays, while Newark remains clear for now. Today marks one of the busiest travel days of the year as people head out to celebrate the holidays.

AAA projects that 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 13-day year-end holiday period. This is a 2.2% increase from last year, Robert Sinclair, senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast told FOX 5 NY.

"According to the way we compute these things, eight million are flying…eight million. And another roughly five million are taking some other form of transport — a train, a bus or a cruise ship," he added.

Travelers' perspectives

What they're saying:

Travelers at the Vince Lombardi service area are embracing the holiday spirit despite traffic and delays.

One traveler shared, "Right now we are actually headed back to Kentucky. We came to New York City just to visit for the holidays, and we're trying to maybe start a new family tradition of coming to New York."

Another traveler emphasized the importance of family, saying, "Since we don't live in New York, we make a special effort to be with our New York family, and it's the most important thing in our lives to be with family."

What you can do:

AAA travel expert Robert Sinclair advises checking essentials like tire treads, pressure, fluids and windshield wipers before hitting the road. He also recommends keeping your fuel tank at least half full in cold weather.

What we don't know:

The exact impact of weather conditions on travel plans in the coming days is yet to be known.

Potential changes in airport delays or road conditions as the holiday period progresses are also to be determined.