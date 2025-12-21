Kearny man dies after stabbing; suspect caught after SWAT standoff
KEARNY, N.J. - A tense situation unfolded in Kearny over the weekend as police responded to a deadly incident followed by a standoff with a person of interest.
Police respond to a deadly incident
What we know:
On Saturday evening, police were alerted to an injured male at Kearny Avenue and Johnston Avenue in New Jersey. Officers found the man had been struck by a pointed object and succumbed to his injuries.
The backstory:
A person of interest was quickly identified in connection with the incident. This individual barricaded himself inside a home on Kearny Avenue, prompting a response from the Hudson County Regional SWAT team.
Standoff leads to fire and arrest
During negotiations with the barricaded individual, a fire broke out in the home early Sunday morning. After the fire was put out, the man exited the house armed with knives and was taken into custody.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to release more information as it becomes available.
What we don't know:
Details about the motive behind the incident and the identity of the deceased have not been disclosed.
The Source: Information from the Kearny Police Department.