Kearny man dies after stabbing; suspect caught after SWAT standoff

A tense situation unfolded in Kearny over the weekend as police responded to a deadly incident followed by a standoff with a person of interest.

Police respond to a deadly incident

What we know:

On Saturday evening, police were alerted to an injured male at Kearny Avenue and Johnston Avenue in New Jersey. Officers found the man had been struck by a pointed object and succumbed to his injuries.

The backstory:

A person of interest was quickly identified in connection with the incident. This individual barricaded himself inside a home on Kearny Avenue, prompting a response from the Hudson County Regional SWAT team.

Standoff leads to fire and arrest

During negotiations with the barricaded individual, a fire broke out in the home early Sunday morning. After the fire was put out, the man exited the house armed with knives and was taken into custody.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive behind the incident and the identity of the deceased have not been disclosed.