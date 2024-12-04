NYC scales back migrant shelters, but uncertainty persists





The Brief New York City is scaling back on emergency shelters for migrants as they say the crisis is turning a corner. Around 400 new migrants last week compared to 1,000 weekly in January, city officials say. The city estimates that over 160,000 migrants have moved on from city care.



After nearly two years of grappling with an influx of migrants, New York City officials say the crisis has reached a turning point.

But for many asylum seekers still living in shelters, uncertainty looms large.

"I'm a little worried because what will happen with us? We are in a shelter." — Mother of two who fled Venezuela seeking asylum in New York City

Since spring 2022, over 224,000 migrants have arrived in the city, prompting the Adams administration to open more than 200 emergency shelters, often converting hotels into temporary housing. Now, as the number of new arrivals slows, the city is scaling back its operations.

Fewer Arrivals, But Thousands Still in Shelters

New York City is reporting a decrease in migrants in shelters, but what does that really mean?

For instance, the Americana Inn and Hotel Merit, both in Midtown Manhattan, are reopening to the public after serving as shelters. Last month alone, the city closed 11 emergency shelter sites, reducing its capacity by approximately 1,800 beds.

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini reports that officials point to declining arrivals—around 400 new migrants last week compared to 1,000 weekly in January—as evidence that the crisis has subsided.

In a statement, a city health spokesperson credited "the hard work of our staff and partners" for preventing thousands of migrants from sleeping on the streets. The city estimates that over 160,000 migrants have moved on from city care, leaving 50,000 still residing in shelters.

Migrant Concerns Linger

Despite these closures, many migrants remain unsure about their futures.

"I'm a little worried because what will happen with us? We are in a shelter," said a mother of two who fled Venezuela seeking asylum in the city. She and others have chosen New York for its sanctuary city status and right-to-shelter mandate.

"I see a lot of help from the city," said another woman from Ecuador who also lives in a shelter. But the looming policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised mass deportations, have sparked renewed anxiety among migrants.

The Roosevelt Hotel, still functioning as the city's main intake center, continues to process arrivals, but fears persist about what scaled-back resources and shifting federal policies may mean for those still seeking stability.

For New York City, the migrant crisis may be easing statistically, but for the tens of thousands still relying on its support, the future remains deeply uncertain. While some have managed to rebuild their lives, others are left navigating a complicated and uncertain path as policy shifts loom large.

Sites that were reported as closed earlier this month include:

Hotel Merit (Midtown Manhattan)

Quality Inn JFK (Queens)

El Rancho Motel (Bronx)

97th Street Dorms (Manhattan)