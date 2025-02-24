NYC's Roosevelt Hotel migrant intake center to close after nearly 2 years, Adams says

The Brief The Roosevelt Hotel migrant intake center and emergency shelter will soon shut down all operations. Mayor Adams announced the news in a nearly two-minute-long video released by City Hall. The hotel was transformed into a migrant arrival center back in May 2023.



After nearly two years in operation, Midtown’s Roosevelt Hotel migrant intake center and emergency shelter will soon shut down all operations.

What we know:

The hotel closed its doors during the pandemic, and after that, the city turned it into a migrant intake center.

According to officials, the function is no longer necessary and migrants continuing to enter the Big Apple can register elsewhere.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the news in a nearly two-minute-long video released by City Hall, saying the impending closure will happen in the coming months.

"Our administration has skillfully managed this crisis, which has seen over 232,000 migrants enter our city asking for shelter," Adams said. — Mayor Eric Adams

"The Roosevelt Hotel, which served as both our asylum arrivals center and the humanitarian emergency response and relief center for nearly two years, will be closing," Adams said.

The hotel was transformed into a migrant arrival center back in May 2023 and has since processed tens of thousands of migrants each day. But the mayor says the number has now dwindled down to the hundreds.

"With the city receiving an average of 4,000 arrivals each week, now, thanks to our policies, we're down to an average of just 350 new arrivals each week," Adams said.

The site provided a variety of supportive services, including legal assistance and medical care. For instance, migrants who wanted to connect with family or friends elsewhere were given bus tickets out of the state. Those in need of shelter were assigned to a site and given instructions on how to apply for asylum.

By the numbers:

According to City Hall, there are currently fewer than 45,000 migrants in the cities care, down from a high of 69,000 in January 2024. More than 84% of eligible adults in the city's care have applied for work authorization, allowing the city to close all tent-based shelters by the end of this summer. Several other large sites housing more than 1,000 migrants will also close within that time frame.

Officials say the city has purchased over 53,000 tickets to help migrants reach their preferred destinations. In addition, staffers have conducted more than 873,000 case management sessions.