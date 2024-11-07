NYC's 'red shift': How Trump’s gains could reshape the city

Despite New York City’s reputation as a Democratic stronghold, it’s now experiencing what many are calling a "red shift." Former President Donald Trump now president-elect, made significant gains across the five boroughs highlighting growing political divides in a city grappling with the migrant crisis and shifting allegiances.

Jump to: See how each county voted | The ‘red shift’ | Trump's ‘Liberation Day' | NY voting map

Although the city is widely viewed as a liberal city, recent voting data reveals a more nuanced picture. In fact, two of the last four mayors, including current Mayor Eric Adams, are former Republicans.

Adams recently expressed a willingness to work with the incoming Trump administration, especially on immigration—an issue that has become a major point of contention for many New Yorkers.

"We will work with the new administration and Congress to develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system," Adams said at a post-election press conference at City Hall. "New York City will always remain a city of immigrants and a beacon of liberty around the globe."

Voting results from The Associated Press reveal a trend that’s been seemingly building over the last three presidential elections.

Vice President Kamala Harris won New York City by 37 points this year, a drop from Biden's 54-point lead in 2020 and Clinton’s 63-point lead over Trump in 2016, according to The City.

Trump gained traction across neighborhoods that previously leaned more Democratic, including Orthodox Jewish areas in Brooklyn, Asian neighborhoods in Queens, and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Bronx and Queens, according to the Center for Urban Research.

With almost all votes counted, Trump has received about 786,000 votes in New York City, up from the 692,000 he garnered in 2020. This upward shift occurred despite Democrats holding a 6-to-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans in the city.

New York City has become a focal point of the national migrant crisis, and Mayor Adams has faced criticism for his approach.

He’s implemented policies like issuing migrant credit cards and setting limits on shelter stays to address the situation.

While he insists that these measures balance compassion with the city's capacity, some critics argue that his policies inadvertently make New York City a top destination for migrants, straining resources and fueling local frustrations.

With Trump expected to return to the White House, his approach to immigration could have direct implications for New York City.

Trump has vowed to make immigration reform a cornerstone of his new term, pledging to "fix our borders" and prioritize enforcement.

His proposed measures include reinstating the Remain-in-Mexico policy, which requires migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum cases are processed, and enacting travel bans targeting countries deemed security threats according to FOX News. Trump has also signaled plans to redirect federal resources toward immigration enforcement, using the Alien Enemies Act to target cartel members and gangs.

Will NYC remain a sanctuary city?

As New York City prepares for the impact of Trump’s policies, the city’s shifting political dynamics signal a potential change in the future of local elections.

While Mayor Adams has committed to maintaining New York’s status as a sanctuary city, Trump’s policy direction may challenge this stance, prompting the city’s leaders and residents to weigh their values against federal pressures.

The "red shift" in this election cycle shows that New York City's political identity may be evolving, especially as critical issues like immigration and public safety continue to reshape voter priorities.

Trump won 46 counties and the entirety of Long Island. Here's how each county in New York voted:

Albany County: Harris

Allegany County: Trump

Bronx County: Harris

Broome County: Trump

Brooklyn (City): Harris

Cattaraugus County: Trump

Cayuga County: Trump

Chautauqua County: Trump

Chemung County: Trump

Chenango County: Trump

Clinton County: Trump

Columbia County: Harris

Cortland County: Trump

Delaware County: Trump

Dutchess County: Harris

Erie County: Harris

Essex County: Trump

Franklin County: Trump

Fulton County: Trump

Genesee County: Trump

Greene County: Trump

Hamilton County: Trump

Herkimer County: Trump

Jefferson County: Trump

Lewis County: Trump

Livingston County: Trump

Madison County: Trump

Manhattan (City): Harris

Monroe County: Harris

Montgomery County: Trump

Nassau County: Trump

Niagara County: Trump

Oneida County: Trump

Onondaga County: Harris

Ontario County: Trump

Orange County: Trump

Orleans County: Trump

Oswego County: Trump

Otsego County: Trump

Putnam County: Trump

Queens County: Harris

Rensselaer County: Harris

Rockland County: Trump

Saint Lawrence County: Trump

Saratoga County: Harris

Schenectady County: Harris

Schoharie County: Trump

Schuyler County: Trump

Seneca County: Trump

Staten Island (City): Trump

Steuben County: Trump

Suffolk County: Trump

Sullivan County: Trump

Tioga County: Trump

Tompkins County: Harris

Ulster County: Harris

Warren County: Trump

Washington County: Trump

Wayne County: Trump

Westchester County: Harris

Wyoming County: Trump

Yates County: Trump