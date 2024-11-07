NYC's 'red shift': How Trump’s gains could reshape the city
NEW YORK - Despite New York City’s reputation as a Democratic stronghold, it’s now experiencing what many are calling a "red shift." Former President Donald Trump now president-elect, made significant gains across the five boroughs highlighting growing political divides in a city grappling with the migrant crisis and shifting allegiances.
Jump to: See how each county voted | The ‘red shift’ | Trump's ‘Liberation Day' | NY voting map
Although the city is widely viewed as a liberal city, recent voting data reveals a more nuanced picture. In fact, two of the last four mayors, including current Mayor Eric Adams, are former Republicans.
Adams recently expressed a willingness to work with the incoming Trump administration, especially on immigration—an issue that has become a major point of contention for many New Yorkers.
"We will work with the new administration and Congress to develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system," Adams said at a post-election press conference at City Hall. "New York City will always remain a city of immigrants and a beacon of liberty around the globe."
The ‘red shift’ in NYC
Voting results from The Associated Press reveal a trend that’s been seemingly building over the last three presidential elections.
Vice President Kamala Harris won New York City by 37 points this year, a drop from Biden's 54-point lead in 2020 and Clinton’s 63-point lead over Trump in 2016, according to The City.
Trump gained traction across neighborhoods that previously leaned more Democratic, including Orthodox Jewish areas in Brooklyn, Asian neighborhoods in Queens, and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Bronx and Queens, according to the Center for Urban Research.
How NY voted in the presidential election
With almost all votes counted, Trump has received about 786,000 votes in New York City, up from the 692,000 he garnered in 2020. This upward shift occurred despite Democrats holding a 6-to-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans in the city.
The migrant crisis
New York City has become a focal point of the national migrant crisis, and Mayor Adams has faced criticism for his approach.
He’s implemented policies like issuing migrant credit cards and setting limits on shelter stays to address the situation.
While he insists that these measures balance compassion with the city's capacity, some critics argue that his policies inadvertently make New York City a top destination for migrants, straining resources and fueling local frustrations.
Trump's ‘Liberation Day’
With Trump expected to return to the White House, his approach to immigration could have direct implications for New York City.
Trump has vowed to make immigration reform a cornerstone of his new term, pledging to "fix our borders" and prioritize enforcement.
His proposed measures include reinstating the Remain-in-Mexico policy, which requires migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum cases are processed, and enacting travel bans targeting countries deemed security threats according to FOX News. Trump has also signaled plans to redirect federal resources toward immigration enforcement, using the Alien Enemies Act to target cartel members and gangs.
Will NYC remain a sanctuary city?
As New York City prepares for the impact of Trump’s policies, the city’s shifting political dynamics signal a potential change in the future of local elections.
While Mayor Adams has committed to maintaining New York’s status as a sanctuary city, Trump’s policy direction may challenge this stance, prompting the city’s leaders and residents to weigh their values against federal pressures.
The "red shift" in this election cycle shows that New York City's political identity may be evolving, especially as critical issues like immigration and public safety continue to reshape voter priorities.
County-by-county breakdown
Trump won 46 counties and the entirety of Long Island. Here's how each county in New York voted:
Albany County: Harris
Allegany County: Trump
Bronx County: Harris
Broome County: Trump
Brooklyn (City): Harris
Cattaraugus County: Trump
Cayuga County: Trump
Chautauqua County: Trump
Chemung County: Trump
Chenango County: Trump
Clinton County: Trump
Columbia County: Harris
Cortland County: Trump
Delaware County: Trump
Dutchess County: Harris
Erie County: Harris
Essex County: Trump
Franklin County: Trump
Fulton County: Trump
Genesee County: Trump
Greene County: Trump
Hamilton County: Trump
Herkimer County: Trump
Jefferson County: Trump
Lewis County: Trump
Livingston County: Trump
Madison County: Trump
Manhattan (City): Harris
Monroe County: Harris
Montgomery County: Trump
Nassau County: Trump
Niagara County: Trump
Oneida County: Trump
Onondaga County: Harris
Ontario County: Trump
Orange County: Trump
Orleans County: Trump
Oswego County: Trump
Otsego County: Trump
Putnam County: Trump
Queens County: Harris
Rensselaer County: Harris
Rockland County: Trump
Saint Lawrence County: Trump
Saratoga County: Harris
Schenectady County: Harris
Schoharie County: Trump
Schuyler County: Trump
Seneca County: Trump
Staten Island (City): Trump
Steuben County: Trump
Suffolk County: Trump
Sullivan County: Trump
Tioga County: Trump
Tompkins County: Harris
Ulster County: Harris
Warren County: Trump
Washington County: Trump
Wayne County: Trump
Westchester County: Harris
Wyoming County: Trump
Yates County: Trump