New Yorkers react to Trump win

New Yorkers woke up to the news that Donald Trump is projected to become the 47th U.S. president, marking a historic comeback after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reactions were mixed, with some expressing hope for unity and a positive path forward.

Trump support in New York

The election saw Trump close the gap in New York, a Democratic New York, capturing 44.6 percent of the state’s votes. By comparison, he won 37.8 percent in 2020 and 36.5 percent in 2016, according to data from 270.com. Though Biden defeated Trump by a 23-point margin in New York in the last election, Harris’s lead was narrower this time, with just a 7-point win.

A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t reached such high numbers in New York since George H. W. Bush defeated Michael Dukakis in 1988.

New Yorkers in Union Square shared their thoughts with FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers, with some expressing their excitement. "I’m happy to be alive, and I hope that everyone sees a positive path forward."

While some Trump supporters appeared unsurprised yet pleased with the election results, other New Yorkers expressed a range of reactions, from cautious optimism to a sense of fatigue. Many middle-of-the-road voters felt it was time to come together and move forward, while some seemed drained by the political season.

Another resident shared her view on the campaign: "The Democrats, they ran on two things largely, which was abortion and gay rights, and unfortunately, those things don’t affect all Americans. So it made sense why a lot of people switched to Trump."

Others felt resigned to the outcome. "I’m drained…I’m drained, but it is what it is. The people have spoken," one woman said.

Trump supporters in New York also expressed optimism about the future. "I think Trump is definitely more qualified," said one man. Another woman added, "I think it’s time that this finally happened."

Poll workers reported a strong turnout, with families and multiple generations showing up together to cast their votes. One poll worker told Lisa Evers that one of the good things about the election was the turnout and how invested and engaged people were.

Overall, many New Yorkers seem ready for change, hoping for a better economy and more safety in their communities. "I hope that everybody will come together and work for the people, because the people is what put them in power," one resident said.