Was Trump close to winning New York? County-by-county breakdown

Donald Trump was heavily favored to lose the Democratic stronghold of New York and its 28 electoral votes in the 2024 election, but the former president did close the gap following his 2020 performance.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump received 44.6 percent of the state's votes. Back in 2020, he received 37.8% and in 2016 – 36.5%, according to 270.com. Biden defeated Trump by 23% in New York in the past election; Harris won the state by only a 7-point margin.

Going back even further, a Republican presidential candidate hasn't received that high of a percentage in New York since 1988, when George H. W. Bush defeated Michael Dukakis. In that year, Bush received 47.5% of the NY vote. Furthermore, a Republican presidential candidate hasn't carried New York since 1984, when Ronald Reagan defeated Walter Mondale. In that year, Reagan received 53.8% of the NY vote.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press declared Trump the 47th President of the United States after earning 277 electoral votes early Wednesday morning. Here's how each county in New York voted in the 2024 election:

Trump won 46 counties and the entirety of Long Island:

Albany County: Harris

Allegany County: Trump

Bronx County: Harris

Broome County: Trump

Brooklyn (City): Harris

Cattaraugus County: Trump

Cayuga County: Trump

Chautauqua County: Trump

Chemung County: Trump

Chenango County: Trump

Clinton County: Trump

Columbia County: Harris

Cortland County: Trump

Delaware County: Trump

Dutchess County: Harris

Erie County: Harris

Essex County: Trump

Franklin County: Trump

Fulton County: Trump

Genesee County: Trump

Greene County: Trump

Hamilton County: Trump

Herkimer County: Trump

Jefferson County: Trump

Lewis County: Trump

Livingston County: Trump

Madison County: Trump

Manhattan (City): Harris

Monroe County: Harris

Montgomery County: Trump

Nassau County: Trump

Niagara County: Trump

Oneida County: Trump

Onondaga County: Harris

Ontario County: Trump

Orange County: Trump

Orleans County: Trump

Oswego County: Trump

Otsego County: Trump

Putnam County: Trump

Queens County: Harris

Rensselaer County: Harris

Rockland County: Trump

Saint Lawrence County: Trump

Saratoga County: Harris

Schenectady County: Harris

Schoharie County: Trump

Schuyler County: Trump

Seneca County: Trump

Staten Island (City): Trump

Steuben County: Trump

Suffolk County: Trump

Sullivan County: Trump

Tioga County: Trump

Tompkins County: Harris

Ulster County: Harris

Warren County: Trump

Washington County: Trump

Wayne County: Trump

Westchester County: Harris

Wyoming County: Trump

Yates County: Trump