Was Trump close to winning New York? County-by-county breakdown
NEW YORK - Donald Trump was heavily favored to lose the Democratic stronghold of New York and its 28 electoral votes in the 2024 election, but the former president did close the gap following his 2020 performance.
JUMP TO: HOW DID YOUR COUNTY VOTE?
As of Wednesday morning, Trump received 44.6 percent of the state's votes. Back in 2020, he received 37.8% and in 2016 – 36.5%, according to 270.com. Biden defeated Trump by 23% in New York in the past election; Harris won the state by only a 7-point margin.
Going back even further, a Republican presidential candidate hasn't received that high of a percentage in New York since 1988, when George H. W. Bush defeated Michael Dukakis. In that year, Bush received 47.5% of the NY vote. Furthermore, a Republican presidential candidate hasn't carried New York since 1984, when Ronald Reagan defeated Walter Mondale. In that year, Reagan received 53.8% of the NY vote.
Featured
Meanwhile, the Associated Press declared Trump the 47th President of the United States after earning 277 electoral votes early Wednesday morning. Here's how each county in New York voted in the 2024 election:
How each New York county voted
Trump won 46 counties and the entirety of Long Island:
Albany County: Harris
Allegany County: Trump
Bronx County: Harris
Broome County: Trump
Brooklyn (City): Harris
Cattaraugus County: Trump
Cayuga County: Trump
Chautauqua County: Trump
Chemung County: Trump
Chenango County: Trump
Clinton County: Trump
Columbia County: Harris
Cortland County: Trump
Delaware County: Trump
Dutchess County: Harris
Erie County: Harris
Essex County: Trump
Franklin County: Trump
Fulton County: Trump
Genesee County: Trump
Greene County: Trump
Hamilton County: Trump
Herkimer County: Trump
Jefferson County: Trump
Lewis County: Trump
Livingston County: Trump
Madison County: Trump
Manhattan (City): Harris
Monroe County: Harris
Montgomery County: Trump
Nassau County: Trump
Niagara County: Trump
Oneida County: Trump
Onondaga County: Harris
Ontario County: Trump
Orange County: Trump
Orleans County: Trump
Oswego County: Trump
Otsego County: Trump
Putnam County: Trump
Queens County: Harris
Rensselaer County: Harris
Rockland County: Trump
Saint Lawrence County: Trump
Saratoga County: Harris
Schenectady County: Harris
Schoharie County: Trump
Schuyler County: Trump
Seneca County: Trump
Staten Island (City): Trump
Steuben County: Trump
Suffolk County: Trump
Sullivan County: Trump
Tioga County: Trump
Tompkins County: Harris
Ulster County: Harris
Warren County: Trump
Washington County: Trump
Wayne County: Trump
Westchester County: Harris
Wyoming County: Trump
Yates County: Trump