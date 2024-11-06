Who won in New York? Live 2024 election results
NEW YORK - The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area, including New York.
Check below for real-time New York election results. In addition, residents are learning the results of the proposals on this year's ballot in New York.
Here's a look at the pivotal races that shaped New York’s political landscape this election year.
Featured
U.S. presidential election results
U.S. Senate election results: Gillibrand and Sapraicone
U.S. House election results
All races
Use the dropdown below to view different districts.
District 1: LaLota vs Avlon
- NY-1: Eastern Long Island
District 2: Garbarino vs Lubin
- NY-2: South Shore of Long Island
District 3: Suozzi vs LiPetri
- NY-3: Northern Nassau County and parts of Queens
District 4: D'Esposito vs Gillen
- NY-4: Central and southern Nassau County
District 5: Meeks vs King
- NY-5: Parts of eastern Queens
District 6: Meng vs Zmich vs Chou
- NY-6: Parts of Queens
District 7: Velazquez vs Kregler
- NY-7: Parts of Brooklyn and Queens
District 8: Jeffries vs Delaney
- NY-8: Eastern and southeastern Brooklyn
District 9: Clarke vs Raitport
- NY-9: Parts of Brooklyn
District 10: Goldman vs Dodenhoff vs Briscoe
- NY-10: Parts of Lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn
District 11: Malliotakis vs Morse
- NY-11: Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn
District 12: Nadler vs Zumbluskas
- NY-12: Central Manhattan
District 13: Espaillat vs Vargas
- NY-13: Parts of Upper Manhattan and western Bronx
District 14: Ocasio-Cortez vs Forte
- NY-14: Parts of eastern Bronx and north central Queens
District 15: Torres vs Duran vs Vega
- NY-15: Parts of southern and western Bronx
District 16: Latimer vs Flisser
- NY-16: Northern Bronx and southern Westchester County
District 17: Lawler vs Jones vs Frascone
- NY-17: Rockland County, Putnam County and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties
District 18: Ryan vs Esposito
- NY-18: Orange County and most of Dutchess and Ulster counties
District 19: Molinaro vs Riley
- NY-19: Catskills, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes regions
District 20: Tonko vs Waltz
- NY-20: New York's Capital District
District 21: Stefanik vs Collins
- NY-21: Northeastern New York, including the Adirondacks
District 22: Williams vs Mannion
- NY-22: Central Upstate, including Syracuse, Utica and Auburn
District 23: Langworthy vs Carle
- NY-23: Western Upstate New York and much of the Southern Tier
District 24: Tenney vs Wagenhauser
- NY-24: Upstate New York in the Finger Lakes region
District 25: Morelle vs Sadwick
- NY-25: Monroe County and part of Orleans County, including Rochester
District 26: Kennedy vs Marecki
- NY-26: Western New York, including Buffalo and Niagara Falls