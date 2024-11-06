Expand / Collapse search

Who won in New York? Live 2024 election results

Published  November 6, 2024 6:34am EST
2024 Election
Tracking Tri-state Congressional races: Who won?

The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area. FOX 5 NY’s Briella Tomassetti has the details.

NEW YORK - The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area, including New York.

JUMP TO: NY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. HOUSE RESULTS | NY BALLOT MEASURES | NY STATE SENATE | NY STATE ASSEMBLY

Check below for real-time New York election results. In addition, residents are learning the results of the proposals on this year's ballot in New York. 

Here's a look at the pivotal races that shaped New York’s political landscape this election year.

U.S. presidential election results

U.S. Senate election results: Gillibrand and Sapraicone

U.S. House election results

All races

 Use the dropdown below to view different districts.

District 1: LaLota vs Avlon

  • NY-1: Eastern Long Island

District 2: Garbarino vs Lubin

  • NY-2: South Shore of Long Island

District 3: Suozzi vs LiPetri

  • NY-3: Northern Nassau County and parts of Queens

District 4: D'Esposito vs Gillen

  • NY-4: Central and southern Nassau County

District 5: Meeks vs King

  • NY-5: Parts of eastern Queens

District 6: Meng vs Zmich vs Chou

  • NY-6: Parts of Queens

District 7: Velazquez vs Kregler

  • NY-7: Parts of Brooklyn and Queens

District 8: Jeffries vs Delaney

  • NY-8: Eastern and southeastern Brooklyn

District 9: Clarke vs Raitport

  • NY-9: Parts of Brooklyn

District 10: Goldman vs Dodenhoff vs Briscoe

  • NY-10: Parts of Lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn

District 11: Malliotakis vs Morse

  • NY-11: Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn

District 12: Nadler vs Zumbluskas

  • NY-12: Central Manhattan

District 13: Espaillat vs Vargas

  • NY-13: Parts of Upper Manhattan and western Bronx

District 14: Ocasio-Cortez vs Forte

  • NY-14: Parts of eastern Bronx and north central Queens

District 15: Torres vs Duran vs Vega

  • NY-15: Parts of southern and western Bronx

District 16: Latimer vs Flisser

  • NY-16: Northern Bronx and southern Westchester County

District 17: Lawler vs Jones vs Frascone

  • NY-17: Rockland County, Putnam County and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties

District 18: Ryan vs Esposito

  • NY-18: Orange County and most of Dutchess and Ulster counties

District 19: Molinaro vs Riley

  • NY-19: Catskills, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes regions

District 20: Tonko vs Waltz

  • NY-20: New York's Capital District

District 21: Stefanik vs Collins

  • NY-21: Northeastern New York, including the Adirondacks

District 22: Williams vs Mannion

  • NY-22: Central Upstate, including Syracuse, Utica and Auburn

District 23: Langworthy vs Carle

  • NY-23: Western Upstate New York and much of the Southern Tier

District 24: Tenney vs Wagenhauser

  • NY-24: Upstate New York in the Finger Lakes region

District 25: Morelle vs Sadwick

  • NY-25: Monroe County and part of Orleans County, including Rochester

District 26: Kennedy vs Marecki

  • NY-26: Western New York, including Buffalo and Niagara Falls

