Who won in New York? Live 2024 election results

The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area, including New York.

Check below for real-time New York election results. In addition, residents are learning the results of the proposals on this year's ballot in New York.

Here's a look at the pivotal races that shaped New York’s political landscape this election year.

District 1: LaLota vs Avlon

NY-1: Eastern Long Island

District 2: Garbarino vs Lubin

NY-2: South Shore of Long Island

District 3: Suozzi vs LiPetri

NY-3: Northern Nassau County and parts of Queens

District 4: D'Esposito vs Gillen

NY-4: Central and southern Nassau County

District 5: Meeks vs King

NY-5: Parts of eastern Queens

District 6: Meng vs Zmich vs Chou

NY-6: Parts of Queens

District 7: Velazquez vs Kregler

NY-7: Parts of Brooklyn and Queens

District 8: Jeffries vs Delaney

NY-8: Eastern and southeastern Brooklyn

District 9: Clarke vs Raitport

NY-9: Parts of Brooklyn

District 10: Goldman vs Dodenhoff vs Briscoe

NY-10: Parts of Lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn

District 11: Malliotakis vs Morse

NY-11: Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn

District 12: Nadler vs Zumbluskas

NY-12: Central Manhattan

District 13: Espaillat vs Vargas

NY-13: Parts of Upper Manhattan and western Bronx

District 14: Ocasio-Cortez vs Forte

NY-14: Parts of eastern Bronx and north central Queens

District 15: Torres vs Duran vs Vega

NY-15: Parts of southern and western Bronx

District 16: Latimer vs Flisser

NY-16: Northern Bronx and southern Westchester County

District 17: Lawler vs Jones vs Frascone

NY-17: Rockland County, Putnam County and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties

District 18: Ryan vs Esposito

NY-18: Orange County and most of Dutchess and Ulster counties

District 19: Molinaro vs Riley

NY-19: Catskills, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes regions

District 20: Tonko vs Waltz

NY-20: New York's Capital District

District 21: Stefanik vs Collins

NY-21: Northeastern New York, including the Adirondacks

District 22: Williams vs Mannion

NY-22: Central Upstate, including Syracuse, Utica and Auburn

District 23: Langworthy vs Carle

NY-23: Western Upstate New York and much of the Southern Tier

District 24: Tenney vs Wagenhauser

NY-24: Upstate New York in the Finger Lakes region

District 25: Morelle vs Sadwick

NY-25: Monroe County and part of Orleans County, including Rochester

District 26: Kennedy vs Marecki

NY-26: Western New York, including Buffalo and Niagara Falls

