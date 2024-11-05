Live election results for New York Prop 1, NYC ballot measures

article

In New York's 2024 election, voters were prompted to flip over their ballots and decide on six propositions: a controversial ballot measure designed to protect abortion rights and five other NYC-related measures that opponents have called a "power grab" for New York City's mayor.

Below, you'll find live election results as votes are counted for New York Propositions 1 through 6 along with more details on how these measures could impact the city and state.

Live NY Proposition 1 election results

Live NY Propositions 2-6 election results

What is Prop 1?

Proposition 1, a ballot measure called the "Equal Rights Amendment," is largely backed by Democrats and supporters of abortion rights. While the proposal doesn't specifically mention abortion, it would bar discrimination based on "pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

New York is one of 10 states where voters are deciding abortion-related ballot questions.

On paper, the proposed amendment would expand the state Constitution’s anti-discrimination protections to include a host of new terms such as sex, age, gender identity and more.

Some Republican opponents have warned that barring discrimination based on someone's "gender expression" would create a constitutional right for transgender athletes to play on girls’ sports teams.

What are the NYC ballot propositions?

Propositions 2 through 6 cover a range of measures that would be added to the city's charter, New York City's foundational governing document. This includes giving the Department of Sanitation more powers to enforce cleanliness (Prop 2) and requiring more public notice and time before the City Council votes on laws related to public safety operations (Prop 4).

Yet critics have lambasted these ballot measures as a "power grab" by New York City Mayor Eric Adams's administration and called the process to get them on the ballot "rushed."

City councilmembers Pierina Sanchez, Joo-Hyan Kang and other opponents told FOX 5 NY these measures would weaken the city's legislative checks and balancing, tipping the balance of power in Adams's own favor and leading to more corruption in city government.

The New York City Charter Revision Commission told FOX 5 NY these proposals were well-thought-out and reflect the needs of New Yorkers. They insisted that the process was not rushed.