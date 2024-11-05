Expand / Collapse search

Live 2024 New York election results

Published  November 5, 2024 8:44pm EST
NEW YORK - In the 2024 election, New Yorkers cast votes to decide who will become the 47th U.S. president, whether Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand retains her Senate seat and how pivotal House races could sway the balance of power in Congress.

New York is also one of 10 states where voters will decide on an abortion-related constitutional amendment, plus state-level races and New York City ballot measures are also at play.

As votes are counted, check below for real-time New York election results, and stream live Election Night coverage from the FOX 5 Team here and on our TV and phone app, FOX LOCAL

JUMP TO: NY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. HOUSE RESULTS | NY BALLOT MEASURES | NY STATE SENATE | NY STATE ASSEMBLY

U.S. presidential election results

U.S. Senate election results: Gillibrand and Sapraicone

U.S. House election results

All races

 Use the dropdown below to view different districts.

District 1: LaLota vs Avlon

  • NY-1: Eastern Long Island

District 2: Garbarino vs Lubin

  • NY-2: South Shore of Long Island

District 3: Suozzi vs LiPetri

  • NY-3: Northern Nassau County and parts of Queens

District 4: D'Esposito vs Gillen

  • NY-4: Central and southern Nassau County

District 5: Meeks vs King

  • NY-5: Parts of eastern Queens

District 6: Meng vs Zmich vs Chou

  • NY-6: Parts of Queens

District 7: Velazquez vs Kregler

  • NY-7: Parts of Brooklyn and Queens

District 8: Jeffries vs Delaney

  • NY-8: Eastern and southeastern Brooklyn

District 9: Clarke vs Raitport

  • NY-9: Parts of Brooklyn

District 10: Goldman vs Dodenhoff vs Briscoe

  • NY-10: Parts of Lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn

District 11: Malliotakis vs Morse

  • NY-11: Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn

District 12: Nadler vs Zumbluskas

  • NY-12: Central Manhattan

District 13: Espaillat vs Vargas

  • NY-13: Parts of Upper Manhattan and western Bronx

District 14: Ocasio-Cortez vs Forte

  • NY-14: Parts of eastern Bronx and north central Queens

District 15: Torres vs Duran vs Vega

  • NY-15: Parts of southern and western Bronx

District 16: Latimer vs Flisser

  • NY-16: Northern Bronx and southern Westchester County

District 17: Lawler vs Jones vs Frascone

  • NY-17: Rockland County, Putnam County and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties

District 18: Ryan vs Esposito

  • NY-18: Orange County and most of Dutchess and Ulster counties

District 19: Molinaro vs Riley

  • NY-19: Catskills, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes regions

District 20: Tonko vs Waltz

  • NY-20: New York's Capital District

District 21: Stefanik vs Collins

  • NY-21: Northeastern New York, including the Adirondacks

District 22: Williams vs Mannion

  • NY-22: Central Upstate, including Syracuse, Utica and Auburn

District 23: Langworthy vs Carle

  • NY-23: Western Upstate New York and much of the Southern Tier

District 24: Tenney vs Wagenhauser

  • NY-24: Upstate New York in the Finger Lakes region

District 25: Morelle vs Sadwick

  • NY-25: Monroe County and part of Orleans County, including Rochester

District 26: Kennedy vs Marecki

  • NY-26: Western New York, including Buffalo and Niagara Falls

New York ballot measure election results

Proposition 1

Proposition 2

Proposition 3

Proposition 4

Proposition 5

Proposition 6

New York state Senate election results

 Use the dropdown below to view different districts.

New York state Assembly election results 

Use the dropdown below to view different districts.

