Who is running against Sen. New Yorkers will vote between incumbent Senato? A look at the US Senate race in NY

With a Senate seat up for grabs, New Yorkers will soon head to the polls to choose between incumbent Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and political newcomer Mike Sapraicone.

Gillibrand, who has represented New York since 2009, is known for her bipartisan efforts on issues such as military sexual assault and equal pay, while Sapraicone, a former NYPD officer, is focused on restoring integrity in government and addressing public safety.

With critical issues like affordability, border security, and quality of life at stake, this election could prove to be pivotal for New Yorkers as they decide who will represent them in Washington.

Who is Kirsten Gillibrand?

Kirsten Gillibrand, 57, has served as New York’s junior senator since 2009, filling the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton. Before that, she was elected to Congress in 2007, winning a House seat in a predominantly conservative area of upstate New York, defeating an incumbent Republican.

Gillibrand is widely recognized for her efforts to address sexual harassment and assault in the military, as well as her advocacy for equal pay and family leave. In her last two Senate races, she secured victories by double digits. In 2019, she launched a brief presidential campaign that ended after five months, before the 2020 primaries.

She has also built a reputation for working across the aisle, notably partnering with Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming on cryptocurrency regulation.

According to her campaign website, Gillibrand lives in Albany, New York, with her husband and two sons.

Gillibrand's priorities

Her priorities include, but are not limited to:

Health care

Immigration

Veterans and service members

Gun Safety

Workers' Rights

For more, see her website here.

Who is Mike Sapraicone?

Mike Sapraicone, a former NYPD officer and political newcomer from Long Island, is positioning himself as a candidate committed to restoring integrity in government. The New York Times has described him as "a wealthy private security executive" who retired as a detective after two decades of service and subsequently founded a private security firm employing both current and retired law enforcement officers.

Sapraicone emphasizes the importance of rebuilding voter confidence in elected representatives, stating he is dedicated to ensuring "voters can once again have confidence in their elected representatives." He has lived on Long Island for 32 years and currently resides in the Town of Oyster Bay with his wife, five children, and five grandchildren, according to his campaign website.

Sapraicone on abortion

In an Oct. 1 interview with PIX11, Sapraicone, who identifies as "pro-life," said he opposes the codification of Roe v. Wade and believes abortion decisions should be made at the state level. He also said he intends to vote against any federal abortion ban and expressed support for access to IVF through Medicare and personal insurance.

In the 2024 election, New Yorkers will vote "yes" or "no" on Proposition 1, formerly known as the "Equal Rights Amendment." Yet some voters may not realize they are casting a vote for or against abortion rights protections.

Sapraicone's priorities

Sapraicone's priorities include, but are not limited to:

Public Safety

Border Security

Affordability

Quality of Life

Integrity in Government

For more, see his website here.