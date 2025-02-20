Gov. Hochul considers 'legal sanctions' against Adams, sources say

The Brief New York Governor Kathy Hochul is reportedly considering legal action against Mayor Eric Adams, sources say. In an 80-minute showdown, a federal judge grilled officials from President Donald Trump's Justice Department over its demand to throw out New York City Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case. Hochul has been closely monitoring the situation, citing concerns about Adams’ reliance on the Trump administration to resolve the case, which she believes could compromise his political integrity.



"I'm a victim of a very overaggressive investigation, and I'm telling you it hurts." — New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Sources also tell FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that she does not intend to remove Adams from office.

Meanwhile, a top source with knowledge of the matter tells Schmidt the three actions that Hochul is implementing are:

Creating a new inspector general position at the state level with direct contact with the NYC DOI, which investigates City Hall and city employees.

Empowering the City Council and city comptroller to sue the federal government using outside independent lawyers instead of relying on the city’s corporation counsel.

Beef up the state comptroller role to oversee the city’s financial dealings.

Hochul is expected to announce some sort of update at 4 p.m.

New York's governor has never removed a New York City mayor from office, and no committee has ever been formed to do so. If either of these things happens, it would be a first.

On Monday, Hochul said she was weighing the decision to remove Adams from office, saying the departures of First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer and other top officials raise "serious questions about the long-term future" of Adams’ administration.

Adams could resign, though he remains adamant about staying in office, or be forced to step down by Hochul and what's known as an ‘inability committee,’ after months of investigations and indictments within his administration.

There are two options to remove a mayor according to the City Charter as first reported by The City.

Option 1: City Charter-mandated 'inability committee'

A special committee can be convened to remove a mayor. It would consist of five people: the corporation counsel, who is the top attorney representing the city; city comptroller Brad Lander; the Speaker of the City Council, currently Adrienne Adams; one deputy mayor selected by the current mayor; and the borough president who has served the most consecutive years in office, currently Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

The Charter doesn’t specify how the inability committee would begin.

Option 2: Suspension

If Hochul wanted to suspend Adams, she would first need to charge him. It’s unclear how this would play out since it’s only happened once before, in 1932, when Governor Franklin Delano Roosevelt investigated Mayor Jimmy Walker and a trial was held in Albany.

However, under pressure, Walker resigned and fled to Europe before any official action was taken.

If Hochul charges Adams, he would have the opportunity to defend himself, and then the governor would decide whether to remove him.

Will Adams resign?

If Adams were to leave office on or after March 26, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would take over until a new mayor is voted on at the Nov. 4, 2025 election, after also having run in the primary election.

Adams has confirmed that he will run for re-election in 2025 as the incumbent Democratic candidate.

What happened at Wednesday's court hearing?

In an 80-minute showdown, a federal judge grilled officials from President Donald Trump's Justice Department over its demand to throw out New York City Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case.

Manhattan federal Judge Dale E. Ho refused to rule immediately, leaving Adams' fate as mayor in the balance.

In an interview with NY1 after his appearance in federal court Wednesday, Adams remains adamant, saying, "I did nothing wrong," claiming that he was a victim of what he calls "overagressive investigation."

"I’m telling you it hurts, and I’m a victim," Adams said.

Ho called the hearing after Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove and two other lawyers from Justice Department headquarters filed paperwork last Friday seeking a dismissal.

The Justice Department's effort to end the case has created a divide between Washington and the federal prosecutors' office, leading to the resignation of seven prosecutors in protest.

It has also caused a rift within Adams' administration, with four of his deputy mayors resigning this past Monday.

Amidst all of this, Judge Ho decided not to make a rushed decision saying, "I’m not going to shoot from the hip right here on the bench."

The judge stated that he wanted to carefully review the "unusual situation," which could take days or even weeks. This puts everyone involved in Adams' reelection campaign and the April 21 trial date in a difficult position. However, Ho indicated he would rule soon, noting that "it is not in anyone’s interest for this to drag on."

Adams indictment

Adams was indicted in September and accused of accepting more than $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and travel perks from a Turkish official and business leaders seeking to buy influence while he was Brooklyn borough president. He faces multiple challengers in June’s Democratic primary.

He has denied any wrongdoing.