De Blasio slams Cuomo saying 'he should never hold office again'
Mayor Bill de Blasio wasn't letting Gov. Andrew Cuomo go quietly, saying he should never run for office again following his resignation announcement.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will run for governor of NY in 2022
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday she plans to run for governor in her own right next year.
Cuomo gave 2 weeks' notice; Hochul says she is ready now
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will step aside in about two weeks. But why can't Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul take over sooner?
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: Becoming governor 'not expected' but 'I am prepared'
Kathy Hochul, New York's future governor, briefly spoke in public and answered some questions from reporters. She vowed to change the work culture in the Executive Branch.
Who is Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York's next governor?
Kathy Hochul — a former congresswoman, county clerk, town councilmember, and Capitol Hill staffer — has been New York's lieutenant governor since 2015. She will replace Andrew Cuomo when he resigns in two weeks.
Reaction to Gov. Cuomo's resignation announcement
The reaction was swift Tuesday to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that he would resign as governor of New York effective in 14 days.