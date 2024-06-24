MTA holds first committee meeting after congestion pricing paused

The MTA held its first committee meeting today after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul paused congestion pricing.

Congestion pricing was poised to generate $1 billion annually to fund some $15 billion in capital projects. Officials say these projects are now on hold.

"We have a whole group that's working with the budget team, working to identify how we need to prioritize to ensure that we're supporting a state of good work in the system," President, of MTA Construction and Development, Jamie Torres-Springer said.

The 2nd Avenue subway line extension is on hold for now despite being jointly funded by a federal grant and some accessibility improvements have also been placed on hold.

Commuters were frustrated when they spoke during the public comment session.

"When my partner and I talk about congestion pricing, we are most excited about the long overdue and need I remind you legally mandated accessibility upgrades that it will bring to the subway system," a commuter said.

Springer says right now they have to take care of system basics.

"We need to have structures for trains to run on, track on the structures, power and other key signal systems and so if you back up from everything that we're talking about, that's what we need to make sure we keep in a system of good repair," Springer said.

Despite the straphangers stunned by the pause on congestion pricing, there are still many who believe charging drivers $15 to enter Manhattan South of 60th Street is not the cure for what's ailing the MTA.

"Your job at the MTA isn't only to tell us what won't happen, your job is to propose as many non-regressive funding sources as possible," another commuter said.

The exact details of which projects will and will not be prioritized are expected to be presented on Wednesday during the full MTA board meeting.