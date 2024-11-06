NY leaders react to Trump's election victory, brace for policy challenges

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 Presidential Election, local leaders are looking ahead to what that will mean for New York City in the future.

Following Trump’s victory, Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and Mayor Eric Adams all extended formal congratulations to the President-elect.

Trump’s election win saw him winning several battleground states and making unexpected gains in New York City, where his margin of votes increased by 7 percentage points compared to 2020.

"We cannot ignore certain populations in our state that feel taken for granted," Hochul said.

She also emphasized that her administration will work closely with Trump’s, even while keeping a strong focus on protecting specific rights she believes may be threatened under the new administration.

To that end, Hochul announced the formation of the "Empire State Freedom Initiative," a task force dedicated to safeguarding reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety, labor rights, and LGBTQ rights in the state.

Attorney General James also acknowledged Trump’s victory and assured New Yorkers that her office would continue to handle ongoing civil cases involving the President-elect.

"We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result," said James.

Mayor Adams said that the city will be focused on continuing to protect New York’s immigrant communities but was cautious about specifics, particularly regarding migrants currently housed in city shelters.

While Adams said he wants to see adjustments to the city’s sanctuary city policies to allow limited cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), he refrained from detailing how this might align with Trump’s immigration policy approach.