Gov. Hochul refrains from calling for Adams to resign

Governor Hochul has refrained from directly calling for Mayor Adams' resignation, despite pressure from New Yorkers and growing concerns about his administration.

Adams is currently facing five federal charges, including bribery and soliciting illegal campaign donations, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors have indicated that additional charges against Adams could be forthcoming.

"I have asked him to make some changes. I think you'll see a steady flow of changes," Hochul said.

In recent weeks, about 10 top-level officials from the Adams administration have resigned or been fired, many of whom are reportedly under federal investigation.

Hochul has said she is not involved in deciding who should fill the vacant positions, which Adams agreed with on Tuesday.

"She's not sitting around asking what movement you're going to make," Adams said.

Poll Shows New Yorkers Want Hochul to Act

A recent Marist College poll revealed that 63% of New Yorkers believe Hochul should begin the process of removing Adams from office.

So far, the New York State Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker have stayed silent on the controversy at City Hall.

Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris told FOX 5 that he was not calling on Adams to resign for now. Gianaris has also withheld endorsing any potential mayoral candidates for the 2025 race, where Attorney General Letitia James has been floated as a possible contender.

When asked about a possible Mayoral run, James said she was focused on gun violence.

As the investigation into the Adams administration continues, more indictments could be on the way. This week, one of Adams' former staffers was charged with witness tampering and destruction of evidence, a development that prompted Hochul to state that she was not surprised by the additional charges.