NYC braces for possible leadership change as Adams faces charges

In the wake of Mayor Eric Adams’ criminal case, the future of New York City's leadership could hinge on three key figures: Mayor Adams himself, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who would assume the mayoral role if Adams is removed.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams described the situation as "uncharted territory" during an appearance on FOX 5’s Good Day New York.

"The charges are egregious," Williams said. But he also reminded New Yorkers that Mayor Adams is innocent until proven guilty.

However, Williams stressed that Adams needs to show that he can still govern effectively under the pressure of the federal indictment.

"If he feels he can, he should really put out a plan of how he thinks he can go forward," Williams said. "But that window is starting to close."

Governor Hochul is now weighing her options as to whether she should remove the Mayor, which she has the power to do. If she does, Williams would temporarily become Mayor, until a special election could be held in a few months.

But Adams' support among Black New Yorkers could make removing him from office for Hochul.

"If the black community and black voters remain strongly behind Adams, then all of a sudden it becomes very trick for her to remove him," said political analyst Bradley Tusk.

Tusk told FOX 5 that he feels it is unlikely that Hochul will force Adams out.

"I don't know that the indictment itself on the face of it is strong enough to make an overwhelming substantive case for removal," he said.

Tusk also said to keep on eye on how power Black leaders in New York City, like Al Sharpton, respond to the indictment. If Sharpton calls for Adams to resign, it would provide Governor Hochul with more political cover to remove the mayor.

