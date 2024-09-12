NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announces skin cancer diagnosis

article

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

During a press conference Thursday, Hochul said her doctor discovered a "tiny, tiny speck on her nose" during a routine check-up.

"You can’t even see it," Hochul said.

She will be undergoing a small procedure for skin cancer on Friday morning.

Hochul says she will be back to work an hour after the procedure with a bandage on her nose.