NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announces skin cancer diagnosis

Published  September 12, 2024 12:14pm EDT
Kathy Hochul
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/11/13: Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during media availability after roundtable on hate and bias crimes with law enforcement at Governors office. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

During a press conference Thursday, Hochul said her doctor discovered a "tiny, tiny speck on her nose" during a routine check-up.

"You can’t even see it," Hochul said.

She will be undergoing a small procedure for skin cancer on Friday morning.

Hochul says she will be back to work an hour after the procedure with a bandage on her nose.