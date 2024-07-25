NY Gov. Kathy Hochul faces lawsuits amid congestion pricing

Two lawsuits were filed against Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration Thursday, over her decision to "indefinitely pause" congestion pricing.

Hochul placed this indefinite pause on the implementation of congestion pricing at the beginning of June but hasn’t said if or when she plans to resume the program.

Now City Comptroller Brad Lander is leading a coalition of advocacy groups to challenge Hochul’s authority to stop congestion pricing and are urging the courts to step in and allow the program to resume.

RELATED: NYC leads the world in congestion again: report

These two lawsuits filed say that Hochul is depriving millions of subway riders of 15 billion dollars that congestion pricing would have generated for the MTA to make much needed improvements.

The first lawsuit is being led by a civil rights firm and challenges Hochul’s authority to block the implementation of congestion pricing since this was a law passed by the state legislature.

UNITED STATES -November 21: Governor Kathy Hochul is pictured during Press Conference at her offices in Midtown Manhattan early Tuesday November 21, 2023. During the press conference the Governor announced $3 million that would be allocated to expand Expand

The second lawsuit is being led by the Riders Alliance and environmental groups and says that blocking congestion pricing also flies in the face of the goals outlined in the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

"She single-handedly deprived millions of subway and bus riders of that $15 million of investment in trains that run on time, inaccessible stations, less congestion and cleaner air," Lander said. "And at the same time, in addition to all of that, she violated several state laws."

Governor Hochul says she paused congestion pricing over concerns about the impact it would have on businesses and drivers during a time when the country is still grappling with high costs and inflation.

A spokesperson for the governor sent a statement in response saying, "Get in line. There are now 11 separate congestion pricing lawsuits filed by groups trying to weaponize the judicial system to score political points, but Governor Hochul remains focused on what matters: funding transit, reducing congestion, and protecting working New Yorkers."

MTA Chair Janno Lieber, speaking as well at a separate event, was asked about these lawsuits.

"As I said before, I’m not going to get into my private conversations with the governor," Lieber said. "I’m unaware of the specifics of those lawsuits. I read the press that indicates they’re going to be filed today, but I don’t have enough info to respond."

Although the lawsuits are being led by the city comptroller, Lander is not named as a plaintiff and no taxpayer money is being spent on this.