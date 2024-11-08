What's the future of NYC congestion pricing after Trump's win?

New York City’s congestion pricing plan faces mounting uncertainty as President-elect Donald Trump has previously pledged to end the tolling system if implemented. Now, the plan's supporters are saying it needs to be reinstated immediately before Trump takes office in January.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, who paused the program earlier this year – citing affordability concerns – has yet to indicate when or if she will resume the initiative. According to transit advocates, it would be very difficult for Trump to undo the program if it's already in place.

"Even a Trump administration would be very unlikely to want to anger the municipal bond markets and all the workers and all the jobs that come from the congestion pricing revenue," Rachael Fauss, of Reinvent Albany, said.

Featured article

Congestion pricing would have generated an estimated $15 billion for the MTA, charging drivers about $15 to enter Manhattan below 60th St.

"At the time, the $15 was too much for everyday New Yorkers when affordability is top of mind for them," Hochul said.

"We will make the case in Washington, where there is a long history of bipartisanship on transportation issues." — Janno Lieber

Transit advocates warn that delaying the plan has already affected the MTA’s capital projects. The transit authority had to pause $16 billion in upgrades over the summer, including subway accessibility enhancements and new signaling systems.

The MTA’s reliance on federal funding also adds to the urgency, with major projects like the Gateway Tunnel and the Second Avenue Subway extension dependent on funds that are not guaranteed.

In a statement, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber expressed confidence in a bipartisan solution for transit funding, stating, "we will make the case in Washington, where there is a long history of bipartisanship on transportation issues."

Hochul, so far, has given no hints about what her plans are.