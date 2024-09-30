NY deploys National Guard troops, helicopters, and generators for Helene recovery

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 17 soldiers from the National Guard, three heavy helicopters and four generators were sent to help the North Carolina National Guard with their Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

"New York stands shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors in the south as we respond to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene." — NY Gov. Kathy Hochul

"In times of crisis, we come together as one community, embodying the spirit of solidarity and resilience. We are here to support all those affected, ensuring that no one faces this challenge alone."

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall along Florida ’s Big Bend region late Thursday night, with winds of 140 mph and a devastating storm surge that lashed the area and left widespread destruction from the Sunshine State through Georgia into the Carolinas and Tennessee Valley as the storm traveled across the U.S.

As of Monday, nearly 100 people have died across multiple states as Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction throughout the Southeast.

Millions of people were plunged into darkness as the hurricane ’s effects brought down trees and utility lines and destroyed homes , businesses and infrastructure .

As of Monday, those outage numbers dropped to 2.1 million – a sign that the nonstop work of utility crews was paying off.

And while power is slowly being restored, that's only one of the obstacles first responders and residents are facing as those recovery operations after the disaster continue.

Hochul said the generators, which are part of the NYS stockpiles, are being transported to Macon, Georgia on trucks supplied by the Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority and are expected to arrive in Georgia on Monday.

The soldiers and aircraft are based at Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Rochester. The helicopters are expected to be on the ground for seven to ten days.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.