NY Gov. Hochul's job approval ratings hit historic low: Poll

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's job approval and favorability ratings have plummeted to their lowest levels since she took office nearly three years ago, according to a Siena College poll released Thursday.

Hochul's favorability rating stands at its lowest-ever number of 38%, with 49% of respondents viewing her unfavorably. Her job approval rating has also dipped to 44%, with 50% disapproving, marking a significant decline from May’s 45-46% split.

The poll revealed that while small pluralities of voters believe Hochul demonstrates honesty and integrity (40-36%) and works hard for the people (42-36%), larger pluralities feel she doesn’t care about people like them (44-34%) and lacks decisive leadership (44-36%).

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is pictured during a press conference at her offices in Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

"Despite strongly supporting Hochul’s decision to put congestion pricing on hold, and even more strongly supporting the social media bill she championed, voters now give Hochul the lowest favorability and job approval ratings she’s had in nearly three years as Governor," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

Approval of Hochul's performance breaks down significantly by partisan lines. Among Democrats, Hochul maintains a two-to-one favorability rating and an even stronger job approval rating. However, 81% of Republicans and 61% of independents view her unfavorably, with 84% of Republicans and 63% of independents disapproving of her job performance.

Kathy Hochul speaks in Henrietta, N.Y. on Jan. 20, 2021. (Governors Press Office)

"When it comes to various Hochul characteristics, the partisan divide remains between Democrats on one side and Republicans joined by independents on the other side," Greenberg said. "Democrats say Hochul cares about people like them, works hard, is a decisive leader, and honest. Republicans and independents don’t agree."

However, some of Hochul's recent policy decisions do have support from voters. By a 45-23% margin, voters across party lines back her decision to halt the congestion pricing toll plan, while a significant 70-12% bipartisan majority approved of the Legislature's bill to ban addictive algorithm-based social media feeds for minors without parental consent.