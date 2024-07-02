New York Gov. Kathy Hochul launches 'Get Offline, Get Outside' campaign

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a new campaign stressing the importance of kids getting outside this summer.

The campaign is called the "Get Offline, Get Outside" initiative to allow New York’s kids and families to put their cell phones away and take a break from social media.

"We’re making it easier for our young people to put down their phones and computers, enjoy time with friends and family, and stay active all across our state," Governor Hochul said in a press release. "Summer is here – get offline and get outside."

It allows students free access to state parks' pools all summer. She has also initiated a pilot program at State Park pools to offer free sunscreen to families.

She also announced a $1.5 million grant for transportation costs to and from swimming lessons.

This comes after Hochul signed legislation to combat addictive social media feeds for kids.

This bill would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts suggested by a platform's algorithm, a move to limit feeds critics argue are addictive.

Under the legislation, feeds on apps like TikTok and Instagram would be limited for people under age 18 to posts from accounts they follow, rather than content suggested by an automated algorithm. It would also block platforms from sending minors notifications on suggested posts between midnight and 6 a.m.

Here are the following pools New Yorkers can visit without being charged entry fees this summer:

Hudson Valley

Bear Mountain State Park Pool – Bear Mountain

FDR State Park Pool – Yorktown

High Tor State Park Pool – New City

Rockland Lake State Park Pool – Valley Cottage

New York City

Roberto Clemente State Park Pool- Bronx

Riverbank State Park Pools (Indoor and Outdoor)- Manhattan

Long Island

Jones Beach State Park West Bathhouse Pool – Wantagh

Montauk Downs State Park Pool – Montauk

Capital Region

Saratoga Spa State Park Pools (Peerless and Victoria) – Saratoga Springs

Mohawk Valley

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Pool- Castile

Western New York

Fort Niagara State Park Pool – Youngstown

North Country