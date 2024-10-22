Yankees vs. Dodgers: 2024 World Series schedule

article

The stage is set for a clash of titans, as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to face off in the 2024 World Series.

It'll be the first time in 43 years that the storied franchises will meet in the Fall Classic. And you can watch it all unfold on FOX 5!

Here's what you need to know about the series, including the schedule, history and tickets:

All games will air on FOX 5 NY on Channel 5. We'll also air pregame shows before weekday games, which you can stream for free on our FOX LOCAL app, available on your mobile phones and connected TVs.

World Series Game 1 | Friday, Oct. 25

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

Please note: College Football on Fox (Rutgers @ USC) scheduled to air after World Series will now air on WWOR/My 9.

World Series Game 2 | Saturday, Oct. 26

No FOX 5 Pregame Show

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 3 | Monday, Oct. 28

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 4 | Tuesday, Oct. 29

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 5 (if necessary): | Wednesday, Oct. 30

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 6 (if necessary): | Friday, Nov. 1

FOX 5 Pregame Show : 6:30 p.m. ET

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

World Series Game 6 (if necessary): | Saturday, Nov. 2

No FOX 5 Pregame Show

Game begins : 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

FOX 5 Postgame Show: After the game

The Yankees and Dodgers have a rich history that dates back to when the Dodgers called Brooklyn home. The teams have squared off in the World Series 11 times, more than any other pairing in MLB history.

During the Brooklyn era, the Yankees dominated with a 6-1 record. Since the Dodgers' move to Los Angeles in the late 1950s, the teams have split their matchups, with each team winning two series. Their last meeting was in 1981, when the Dodgers took the title.

This year, the Dodgers are aiming for their eighth World Series championship and their second in five years. Meanwhile, the Yankees are on the hunt for their 28th title, their first since 2009.

For fans hoping to catch the action live, ticket prices are hitting record highs.

According to the latest prices on SeatGeek, re-sale tickets for Game 1 range from $1,200 to sit high in the left field bleachers to a whopping $25,718 to sit right beyond the Dodgers dugout on the third base line.

Prices to see Game 3 at Yankee Stadium range from $1,500 to roughly $27,800 for a seat behind home plate.