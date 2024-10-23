Cyclist struck, killed by pickup truck fleeing from police in Queens

A woman cyclist was struck and killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run by a pickup truck that was fleeing from police in Queens, officials said.

According to investigators, the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Crescent Street in Astoria when police observed a black Dodge Ram wanted for a burglary.

Police attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the driver of the truck took off, striking the cyclist at the intersection of 37th St. and 34th Ave. The woman was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The pickup was occupied by three men wearing masks, who all left the scene and eventually ditched the truck, which was found abandoned on Newtown Road and 46th St. with visible damage, police said.

The NYPD is investigating whether the truck had fake plates or real ones that were covered up.

